2023 Miss Pahrump Pageant: And the winner is…

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Tayela Brown is pictured during the crowning ceremony at the 2023 Miss Pahrump Pageant, where she took home the top title as well as the Talent award.

Sara Bowles Media/Special to the Times Miss Pahrump 2023 is Tayela Brown, center, pictured with Miss Pahrump First Attendant Adelaide Bosket, left, and Miss Pahrump Second Attendant Lucy Smith.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Time The Miss Pahrump Pageant had 12 lovely young ladies competing this year, all of whom are pictured on stage awaiting the crowning ceremony on June 3.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Miss Pahrump contestant Tailey Hastings was crowned Miss Congeniality for 2023.

Sara Bowles Media/Special to the Times Tayela Brown captivated the audience and judges at the Miss Pahrump Pageant with her contemporary dance to "Game of Survival" which garnered her the Talent award.

Sara Bowles Media/Special to the Times Kaitlin Hansen took home the awards for Most Photogenic and On-stage Question during the 2023 Miss Pahrump Pageant.

Twelve local young ladies took to the stage this past Saturday during the annual Miss Pahrump Pageant and after an evening filled with all of the grace and elegance one could expect from the accomplished contestants, Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Tayela Brown took home the crown.

Brown will now resume the duties of Miss Pahrump alongside her court of attendants, who will all represent the Pahrump community in a variety of ways over the next year.

The Miss Pahrump Pageant took place June 3 inside the Saddle West Showroom, which was filled to capacity with audience members all eager to cheer on the young women, ranging in age from 14 to 17.

“The event was fantastic!” pageant organizer Judy Maughan told the Pahrump Valley Times with evident enthusiasm. “Great audience, great contributors and a stage full of beautiful and talented participants! The show was sold out due to occupancy but we could have sold many more tickets.”

With multiple categories of competition, the contestants donned gorgeous gowns for formal wear, everyday outfits for causal wear, showcased their personalities and speaking abilities with the on-stage question and performed their hearts out during the talent portion that had all sorts of skills on display. Contestants performed a variety of dance styles, with everything from hip-hop and lyrical to jazz and contemporary and even a Native American dance represented. Others exhibited their prowess with musical instruments while one contestant sang a solo and another offered a performance in sign language.

As the evening came to a close, all of the contestants gathered on stage for the highly anticipated announcement of who had earned themselves a place in the next pageant court. Taking home second attendant was Lucy Smith. Adelaide Bosket was named as first attendant and Brown, the 15-year-old daughter of Scott and Talisa Brown, took home tops honors and the crown of Miss Pahrump.

There were many other titles up for grabs Saturday night. Winners included:

Most Photogenic – Kaitlin Hansen

On-stage Question – Kaitlin Hansen

Formal Wear – Adelaide Bosket

Casual Wear – Adelaide Bosket

Directors Awards – Adelaide Bosket

Talent – Tayela Brown

Miss Congeniality – Tailey Hastings

“The Miss Pahrump Pageant was started in 1976 by Ray Wulfenstein, who was the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce president at the time,” Maughan detailed of the organization’s history. “He thought it was a good way to bring something special to the valley and and the queen reigned over the Harvest Festival, now known as Fall Festival.

“Today, our Miss Pahrump does many activities throughout the community as well as activities to support her community platform. Tayela’s platform is ‘Keeping my community clean’. Our queen and her court also represent the community by participating in the Nevada Day Parade and other activities during the Nevada Day weekend,” Maughan continued. “The pageant now has five sets of sisters who have held the title, with our new queen Tayela being the sister of Miss Pahrump 2021 Sienna Brown.”

The Shakespeares, Newths, Wulfensteins and Maughans have also each had two sisters reign as Miss Pahrump.

This was the 47th anniversary of the event and in those more than four decades, pageants have been held annually with the exception of three years.

Sign-ups for next year’s pageant will begin sometime in the spring of 2024.

For more information contact the organization on its The Miss Pahrump Pageant Facebook page.

