2024 Homeschool Homecoming will be a ‘retro-furturistic’ Steampunk Soiree

This will be the second homecoming event for localhomeschoolers and fourth dance hosted by PahrumpMoose Lodge #808 in an effort to ensure that studentstaking the homeschool route don’t miss out on themilestone moments they would get in a brick-and-mortarschool setting.

Hydrants critical, but hard to come by in parts of Pahrump Valley

Know before you go: Pahrump DMV reopens on ‘limited basis’

This is the new town slogan for Pahrump

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Moose Lodge's inaugural homeschool prom was hosted with a Harry Potter theme.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Moose Lodge has played host to both homecomings and proms for area homeschool students.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Moose Lodge's first homecoming dance for homeschool students was held last year in Tim Burton style. The 2024 homecoming will be a steampunk affair.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Moose Lodge is helping ensure homeschoolers don't miss out on traditional school dances, with a homecoming event planned for September.

As students enter another year of education, the valley’s homeschoolers are invited to celebrate their return to academic pursuits with one of the most quintessential of teenage traditions, a homecoming dance.

“Step into a retro-futuristic Steampunk Soiree with our Homeschool Homecoming,” lead event organizer Chanda Wieland encouraged. “It’s open to all homeschool-type students!”

This will be the second homecoming event for local homeschoolers and fourth dance hosted by Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 in an effort to ensure that students taking the homeschool route don’t miss out on the milestone moments they would get in a brick-and-mortar school setting.

It all started last year when Wieland was approached about holding a prom for homeschoolers and she immediately turned to the Moose Lodge, of which she is a member, for its support.

In May 2023, the inaugural Homeschool Prom took place with a Harry Potter theme that saw the lodge decked out in magical Hogwarts style. Later the same year, the first Homeschool Homecoming was held, bringing a Tim Burton-inspired event. The 2024 prom then whisked attendees away to The Enchanted Forest and the 2024 homecoming is set to be just as captivating.

The Steampunk Soiree: Homeschool Homecoming promises a night of divergent styles blended seamlessly to create an atmosphere of unique fun.

“Join us for a fantastic evening of Victorian- era style and retro-futuristic technology. This industrial event offers a dance experience filled with wonder and excitement,” Wieland enthused. “Enter a world of steampunk fantasy, where dreams come to life. Immerse yourself in the ambience, adorned with Edison lights, Victorian and industrial steam power. The venue will be transformed into a breathtaking setting, transporting you to a realm of science-fiction. Dress to impress in your favorite attire, whether it be a dazzling gown, dapper suit or a steampunk character.”

As with any dance, the music will be a major focus and Wieland said the DJ is all prepped to provide a lineup that is sure to get attendees on their feet. The food, too, has been decided upon and will offer a variety of tempting tastings.

“Dance the night away to a mix of popular tunes and timeless classics, carefully selected to keep the atmosphere vibrant and energetic. Our talented DJ will ensure that the dance floor remains alive with excitement throughout the evening,” Wieland detailed. “Indulge in a delectable spread of mouth-watering treats and refreshments, specially prepared to tantalize your taste buds. From delightful appetizers to delectable desserts, our menu promises to satisfy even the most discerning of palates.

“Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event!” she concluded. “Grab your friends and make memories that will last a lifetime. Come and experience the wonderment of an unforgettable night of fantasy, laughter and celebration.”

Parents are welcome to remain in the lodge’s social quarters while their students enjoy the dance.

The Steampunk Soiree: Homeschool Homecoming will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Pahrump Moose Lodge, 1100 Second Street. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. For advance tickets visit PahrumpMoose.com and click on the “Homeschool Dance” tab.

For more information email PahrumpMoose@gmail.com or call 775-727-6577.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Adults Dance slated

Following the Steampunk Soiree: Homeschool Homecoming, Pahrump's adults will have the chance to recapture their youth and revel in the sci-fi atmosphere with their very own dance.

"This dance is open to the entire adult public and acts as a fundraiser," event organizer Chanda Wieland explained. "All proceeds will benefit the Pahrump Moose Lodge."

The Adults Dance will take place from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Tickets for this event are $10 per person or $5 for Moose Lodge members.