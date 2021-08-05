95°F
News

3 arrested after body found

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 5, 2021 - 11:30 am
 
NCSO: Heather Pate
NCSO: Kevin Dent
NCSO: Brad Mehn
NCSO: Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputies executed a search warrant on a home as part of a hom ...
At least three people were located and taken into custody following a joint homicide investigation between the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim of the homicide was identified as Roy Jaggers, 27, of Las Vegas.

As stated on the Nye County Sheriff’s Office social media site, law enforcement authorities received information that two individuals were seen dumping Jaggers’ body in the area of Hidden Wells Road in Cathedral Canyon on Sunday morning, Aug. 1.

The following day, Nye County detectives, along with Las Vegas homicide detectives, executed several search warrants in Las Vegas regarding the homicide, where evidence was obtained, including a vehicle authorities believe was used in the homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, a search warrant executed on a residence in Pahrump yielded even more undisclosed evidence in relation to the homicide.

As the investigation continued, the three wanted individuals were eventually located and taken into custody.

They were identified as Brad Mehn, 37, of Pahrump, Heather Pate, 27, and Kevin Dent, 36, both of Las Vegas.

The trio face kidnapping, murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and battery with substantial bodily harm charges.

All were booked into the Nye County Detention Center with no bail.

Additional details, including the means and motive for the homicide, are forthcoming, according to the sheriff’s office.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

