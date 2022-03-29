3 charged with murder in Pahrump woman’s overdose

Nevada law provides for murder charges when a person is involved in furnishing drugs that cause the death of another.

Three people have been charged with murder for their alleged roles in the fentanyl and oxycodone overdose death of a Pahrump woman, according to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office.

The unidentified woman met with Charles Coleman, of Pahrump, along with Merrissa M. Ogden and Joshua Sanchez-Lopez, both of Clark County, who allegedly provided pills that killed the victim according to District Attorney Chris Arabia, in a complaint filed on March 25.

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid much stronger than heroin and it’s showing up more and more in cases of overdoses and deaths in Nevada, and when people provide drugs or pills, nobody knows if there’s fentanyl in the mix,” Arabia said. “One of the ways to fight the problem and protect our community is to hold the people responsible for the death, accountable for the death.”

Sanchez-Lopez, Ogden, and Coleman face one count of open murder, a category-A felony that could carry a life sentence, and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, a category-C felony.

Additionally, Ogden also faces a gross misdemeanor charge of destroying evidence.

As of now, court dates have not been set.

