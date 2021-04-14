53°F
News

3 family members die in US 95 crash

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 14, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Tyler Kennedy
An Arizona man is facing numerous felony charges for his alleged role in a two-vehicle, head-on collision that killed three Victor, Idaho residents who were all family members.

Tyler Kennedy, 32, from Tolleson, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, five counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm following the March 27 crash near Scotty’s Junction, according to information in a press release from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Kennedy was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, one count of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive on the right half of the road, driving with a canceled driver’s license and no seat belt, according to the release.

According to the release from NHP, Kennedy was traveling in a Ford F-150 pickup northbound along U.S. 95 approaching Nye County mile marker 99 near Scotty’s Junction, while at the same time a Toyota Highlander, occupied by two adults and three juveniles, was headed southbound at the time of the collision.

“For reasons unknown, the Ford partially entered the southbound travel lane where the front left side of the truck struck the front left side of the Toyota,” the release stated. “The Toyota was redirected into the dirt shoulder and overturned. A female adult and two juveniles were ejected from the Toyota.”

A female adult passenger and two juvenile passengers in the Toyota Highlander were killed in the crash, according to NHP.

Kennedy was transported to UMC Trauma in serious condition following the crash.

The crash marks the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 18th fatal crash, resulting in 23 fatalities for 2021.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

