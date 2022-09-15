3 Round Mountain men charged with murder in man’s 2021 overdose death

They allegedly were involved in the distribution of narcotics to Riley Briseno who was found non-responsive on March 21, 2021 after deputies responded to 8 Prospect Ave. in Round Mountain.

Three men have been arrested on murder charges following the overdose death of a Round Mountain man last year.

Skyler Marich, 25; Ryan Tibbetts, 38; Jimmie Nockideneh Jr., 30, all of Round Mountain, were allegedly involved in the distribution of narcotics to Riley Briseno, who was found non-responsive on March 21, 2021 after deputies responded to 8 Prospect Ave. in Round Mountain, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Briseno was transported to the hospital and ultimately died, according to reports from law enforcement.

“The cause of death was determined to be fentanyl overdose,” Capt. David Boruchowitz said in a video release on Wednesday. “NCSO detectives conducted an in-depth investigation and ultimately identified that Briseno had received narcotics laced with fentanyl.”

Boruchowitz went on to say that arrest warrants were obtained and the men were booked in the Nye County Detention Center on murder charges for “unauthorized acts relating to controlled substances.”

In April, three others were charged with murder in Nye County for the drug-related death of a Pahrump woman, who investigators say died from an overdose of fentanyl and oxycodone. Nevada law provides for murder charges when a person is involved in furnishing drugs that cause the death of another.

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia told the Pahrump Valley Times in March that prosecuting those responsible for overdose deaths is about accountability.

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid much stronger than heroin and it’s showing up more and more in cases of overdoses and deaths in Nevada, and when people provide drugs or pills, nobody knows if there’s fentanyl in the mix,” Arabia said at the time. “One of the ways to fight the problem and protect our community is to hold the people responsible for the death, accountable for the death.”

