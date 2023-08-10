76°F
News

3 victims of fiery fatal crash on US Highway 95 identified

By Sabrina Schnur Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 10, 2023 - 11:24 am
 
Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (Review-Journal file photo)
The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified three of the people killed in a crash near Beatty.

Jennifer Harrison, 32, Kristin Hoover, 54, and William Hoover, 52, were among five people who died after a fiery crash on July 21 on U.S. Highway 95, south of Beatty.

Nevada State Police said a Subaru drove into oncoming traffic to pass another vehicle and struck a Buick SUV head-on, resulting in both vehicles catching fire.

It was unclear who was in each vehicle, but police said an adult and two children in the Subaru died at the scene, along with the two adults and a dog who were in the Buick.

The children had not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

The Hoovers were from Phoenix, the coroner’s office said. Harrison’s hometown was not known.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

