News

4 arrested in Pahrump over allegations of sexual assault, child abuse

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
February 8, 2020 - 3:10 pm
 
Updated February 8, 2020 - 7:37 pm

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrested four Pahrump residents over a string of allegations that include child abuse and sexual assault. The arrests follow an “in-depth” investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office announced on Saturday in a video statement the names of the four suspects that were arrested on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes during the execution of a search warrant at a Pahrump residence.

The names released included Eric Garcia, 39; Mickey Cagle, 30; Danny Hicks, 50; and Vicki Bachli, 49. All were booked into the Nye County Detention Center and are being accused of a range of crimes, including sexual assault and lewdness with a minor under 14 to bestiality.

The sheriff’s office partnered with the Department of Family Services on Jan. 17 and “opened an investigation of child sexual abuse involving multiple juveniles within a home in Pahrump,” according to the video statement from the sheriff’s office.

“It was reported that the children were given alcohol that made them sick, and that they were sexually abused by all suspects on multiple occasions,” Ann Horak, operations Sgt. at the sheriff’s office stated in the release. “The victims were able to describe in detail numerous acts involving all of the suspects. Some of the victims reported reported abuse included acts of bestiality.”

Bachli was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and lewdness with a minor under 14. Cagle was arrested on suspicion of two counts of child abuse and two counts of lewdness with a minor under 14.

Hicks was arrested on suspicion of four counts of child abuse, three counts of sexual assault, two counts of bestiality and four counts of lewdness with a child under 14.

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of 20 counts of child abuse, 17 counts of sexual assault, two counts of bestiality and 17 counts of lewdness with a child under 14. He was also arrested on suspicion of 20 counts of preparing, advertising, distributing pornography with a minor, 20 counts of using or permitting a minor to produce pornography and 20 counts of possession of pornography of a person under the age of 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeffrey Meehan, Pahrump Valley Times interim editor, at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

