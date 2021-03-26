58°F
News

4-H to offer virtual classes on Nevada’s legislative process

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 26, 2021 - 2:05 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Youth can have a big impact on the legislative process and 4-H is readying to provide Nevadans ages 12 to 18 with a series teaching them how to track and influence policy and lawmaking at the state level.
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City.

The legislative process is one of the key cornerstones of American government, giving rise to the laws that regulate our way of life but all too often, citizens, particularly youth, have little understanding of just how that process works. Next month, however, the 4-H Youth Development Program will provide young Nevadans with a virtual six-class series aimed at teaching them all about the legislative process and how they can make an impact on statewide policies being developed at the legislative level.

“With the 81st Nevada Legislative Session in full swing, there is no better time for Nevada youth to learn about the legislative process,” a press release from the University of Nevada, Reno Cooperative Extension announced. “Throughout April, University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program will offer a six-session workshop series called 4-H Citizenship, Nevada Focus, which will focus on teaching youth the role they can have in policy making and shaping the future.”

Schedule is set to kick off on Monday, April 5. Classes will be held each Monday and Wednesday from April 5-21. Each session will be just under and hour and a half in length, running from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom. A closing ceremony will then be held on Tuesday, June 15.

The 4-H Citizenship, Nevada Focus series is open to all Nevada youth ages 12 to 18 and registration is open until next Wednesday, March 31. Those wishing to participate can register by logging on to or creating an account on 4-H online at v2.4honline.com.

“Extension 4-H Youth Development Program’s goals is to teach youth the power they have to impact the world around them,” 4-H Program Manager Sarah Chvilicek stated. “We want them to leave knowing how to make an impact.”

As detailed in the release, the 4-H Citizenship, Nevada Focus series will give youth hands-on learning opportunities that will help them delve into the many facets of the legislative process, educate them on the process of effective policy making at all levels and give them the tools they need to start exerting their influence upon Nevada’s lawmakers.

“At the end of the series, participants will be equipped to communicate their policy interests, track bills and advocate or oppose bills of interest,” the release stated. “Throughout the series, youth will also have the opportunity to connect with legislators, policy makers and key stakeholders.”

For questions about registration contact State 4-H Youth Development Director Carrie Stark at starkc@unr.edu

For program questions contact Chvilicek at sarahc@unr.edu or 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator Mallory Levins at levinsm@unr.edu

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

