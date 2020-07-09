4 UNLV athletes test positive for coronavirus

Voluntary workouts on campus are now suspended until July 5 at the earliest, the school announced.

A UNLV sign at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Swenson Street in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four UNLV athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus, the school said at the end of June. The school did not name the athletes nor specify what sport they play, and said they’ve been placed in isolation as part of university protocol.

Other athletes who’d been in contact with those with the virus are also quarantining, per the school.

The Rebels spent several weeks establishing a coronavirus protocol and welcomed athletes back on campus for voluntary workouts on June 8, with football, women’s soccer and volleyball players eligible to return first. UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo said earlier this month that between 40 and 60 football players were participating in voluntary workouts.

Men’s and women’s basketball players, cross country athletes and men’s soccer players were eligible to return June 15.

Athletic departments around the country are dealing with positive tests as they attempt to prepare for the 2020-21 school year. Clemson, for example, announced 14 positive tests among football players this week after 23 had tested positive upon returning to campus. Texas Tech reported 23 positive tests among football players and staffers on Friday as well.