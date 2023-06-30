4th of July Party Guide: How to celebrate Independence Day in Pahrump

The Fourth of July is just around the corner and Pahrump will be partying it up at Petrack Park, where local business owner Kelli Sater will be hosting the Annual Redneck Pool and BBQ and Zambelli Fireworks is prepared for another pyrotechnic display to dazzle both the eyes and the ears.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, blue, red, green and gold fireworks explode above the tree line at Petrack Park. This year's show takes place Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times The Redneck Pool and BBQ has been moved from The Bearded Lady, now The Lady, to Petrack Park and transformed into a family-friendly festival to celebrate America's independence.

Eddie O'Brien/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows just a small portion of the set up at Petrack Park, where thousands of aerial shells will be launched into the sky during the town of Pahrump's 51st Annual Fireworks Show.

John O'Brien/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Zambelli Fireworks pyrotechnician Eddie O'Brien is pictured preparing the electronic firing board used for its various fireworks shows throughout the U.S.

Redneck Pool and BBQ

“Whether you are competing or just there for fun, Petrack Park is the place to be this Fourth of July!” the website dedicated to the Redneck Pool and BBQ promises.

Festivities will kick off at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, continuing until 10 p.m., and there will be an assortment of pursuits for patrons to enjoy. Though born as a bar event at The Bearded Lady, Sater has since rebranded to The Lady, moved the Redneck Pool and BBQ and tweaked it so that it will have a definite family-friendly atmosphere this year.

The Redneck Truck Contest is sure to attract plenty of attention as competitors vie for the Most Redneck Truck trophy and bragging rights for the next 12 months.

With Independence Day one in which people don outfits emblazoned with the stars and stripes, eagles or other American icons, the event will include a Most Patriotic Outfit Contest as well. Those with the most redneck hairstyle of all, the mullet, can also contend with one another in the Magnificent Mullet Contest.

Aside from the competitions, there will be activities galore at the Redneck Pool and BBQ.

“Old-school fun! We’re bringing back the good old days with potato sack races, egg races, tug o’ war and many more,” the event website details. “Test your strength and skills. It ain’t a redneck party without a mud pit and mechanical bull contests! Who’s ready to get dirty?”

There will be food and a full bar on site, too. All food and drink, activities and contests come with varying costs.

For more information or to register for the Redneck Truck Contest, if any spots remain, contact RedneckPoolAndBBQ@gmail.com

Town fireworks show

As the sun begins to sink below the horizon Tuesday night, attention will then turn to the town of Pahrump’s annual fireworks Show.

Produced by longstanding vendor Zambelli Fireworks, the show is known as one of the very best in Southern Nevada and thousands are expected to pack the park and surrounding parking lots for the spectacle.

“Well, it’s another Fourth of July season and crews are ready to perform. My dad and uncle drove from Nevada to Pennsylvania twice to supply for all the shows on the East and West coasts for Memorial Day and Fourth of July and they just got back. In their own words, ‘I’m beat!’” Zambelli Fireworks pyrotechnical, Eddie O’Brien, who will be the lead for this year’s show, told the Times. “This year’s Fourth of July was extra difficult with all of the price increases and product availability but John Hagan, my dad and myself made it happen for the town of Pahrump.”

The town of Pahrump is shelling out $47,000 for the 2023 fireworks show, which is up from the $42,000 spent last year. O’Brien said he made an effort to obtain even more funding for the show but his request was denied.

However, not allowing this to prove a disappointment, the entire O’Brien family then pulled together to put in some of its own cash for the show. “Our family has donated $2,700 to the grand finale,” O’Brien detailed.

The show has been carefully choreographed to music selected by O’Brien just for the occasion. It will be simulcast with the assistance of 103.1 ACE Country Radio, which will allow those who are not within the park itself to listen to the tunes as well as the booms as they watch from their vehicles in parking lots all around the venue.

Spectators can expect no less than 22 and a half minutes of pyrotechnic amazement and as O’Brien remarked, “Everyone is welcome to gather all around the park, except for, of course, in the ‘fallout zone’ which will be fenced off with orange fencing. We ask people to please respect the area and around it as safety is our No. 1 concern, second only to having fun. We also ask that attendees do not use their own fireworks in or around the park. There are legal, designated areas for that. And thank you to all the people of the town of Pahrump, Nye County and all the surrounding areas for coming to our shows every year. We always strive to uphold our reputation for incredible shows.”

The first shell in the town of Pahrump’s fireworks show is set to launch around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. “Bring a blanket or lawn chair and watch Pahrump’s sky sparkle with a colorful fireworks show,” the town’s tourism department encouraged.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com