News

$500k in chip sealing set for Pahrump roadways

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 20, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 18 shows a portion of Marti ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 18 shows a portion of Martin Avenue that will soon be repaired as part of Nye County's 2020 Chip Seal Program.

In August of this year, Nye County commissioners gave the green light to resurrect the county’s long-dormant chip sealing program and with approval of a list of selected roads granted and the construction contract officially awarded, the 2020 Chip Seal Program is now ready to roll.

During their Monday, Nov. 16 meeting, commissioners awarded the chip seal contract to American Pavement Systems, Inc., a company based out of Modesto, California, in the amount of $497,980.

This was the lowest bid received, with two other bids coming in, one from Wulfenstein Construction Company at $665,677 and another from Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. for $857,768.

There were 21 roads on the list of selected streets for the 2020 Chip Seal Program as approved by commissioners on Aug. 18, encompassing nearly 12 miles of roadway. Nye County Public Works crews were tasked with readying these roads for the contractor, with the severely damaged portions to be pulverized and those that consist of nothing but gravel to be surface prepped as well.

American Pavement Systems will lay the chip seal, which, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation, “consists of a uniform spray application of an asphalt binder followed by a uniform application of a graded cover coat aggregate which is then rolled with pneumatic tire rollers over a properly prepared surface.” All intersections addressed as part of the contract are to be double chipped, for longevity purposes.

The only roadway originally approved for the 2020 Chip Seal Program that will not see chip sealing as part of the upcoming work is Linda Street from Mazzuka Avenue to Roadrunner Road, which is currently a gravel road.

Area resident Harley Kulkin lives near to and specifically requested the chip sealing for Linda Street. Despite assurances from Kulkin that the property owners on that road would be more than willing to give the county the right of way necessary to chip seal the road, Nye County Public Works Director Tim Dahl said this did not prove true. Through his conversations with those property owners, Dahl said he learned that they would prefer the road to stay as is rather than dedicating right of way to the county.

That doesn’t mean Linda Street will never see a layer of chip seal, however. Dahl noted that he had already submitted paperwork to the Bureau of Land Management requesting right of way in the area so that chip sealing could be done in the future. Approval of that application would likely take time, though, Dahl said, so he wanted to leave Linda Street until said approval had been secured.

The work is to be completed within 60 days of the notice to proceed date, unless weather becomes an issue, in which case a no-cost time extension may be granted by the county.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Serenity Health issues apology to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After nearly eight full months of providing COVID-19 testing to the local community without any reported problems, officials with Serenity Health have issued a formal apology to the community following a vexing night in which the health care provider ran out of testing materials and area residents who had been waiting in line were told they would not be able to receive a test that evening.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Besides being a delicious and necessary ingre ...
A more thankful, less stressful holiday
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a year that’s already proven “interesting,” Thanksgiving will be no exception. Lots of folks are hosting smaller gatherings, meaning fewer people to bring dishes or help in the kitchen. Some may be making their very first Thanksgiving dinner. To assist in making this a low-stress, enjoyable holiday for all, I offer a few tips.

Raymond Luvian
Local man facing child sex charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested this month over allegations surrounding child pornography.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pahrump Gunfighters ...
Pahrump Gunfighters forced to cancel show
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years the Pahrump Gunfighters have entertained and thrilled the local community with their Old West shows and skits at Dusty Flats on West Stagecoach Road.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, this photo shows the lighting that ...
Kellogg Park concrete contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What once was bare land covered in nothing more than sparse desert vegetation is slowly but surely giving way to what will one day be the town of Pahrump’s fifth park, Kellogg Park.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The bond taken out to fund construction of the Nye County D ...
Nye County approves jail bond refi
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With interest rates in America so low and Nye County finally free from a bond clause that prevented it from doing so, earlier this year the county began the process necessary to refinance the bond that had been taken out to fund the construction of the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file Walmart offers free curbside pickup that lets customer ...
Walmart more than doubles number of personal shoppers
Staff Report

Saying that more than ever the company knows how important it will be for customers to use time-saving services such as pickup and delivery, Walmart has more than doubled the number of personal shoppers versus last year.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Data monitoring of immunization coverage rates helps public health pro ...
Nevada flu vaccination data dashboard launched
Staff Report

Nevada’s influenza vaccination data dashboard is now live providing weekly updates of information from Nevada WebIZ, Nevada’s Immunization Information System. This new tool will help Nevada’s fight against influenza, a critical step in the fight against COVID-19.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, ...
BLM postpones wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office is postponing the 2020 Fish Creek wild horse gather to later this year or early 2021 because of operational concerns with COVID-19 related to this particular gather.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times County officials were guests of the Nevada Department of Tr ...
NDOT announced completion of Route 160 widening project
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the completion of its $59 million, two-year upgrade of state Route 160 in southwest Clark County, a critical stretch of rural highway which averages about 8,600 vehicles daily as it serves as the main travel corridor between Las Vegas and Pahrump.