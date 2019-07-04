6.4 California quake felt in Pahrump area

An earthquake that shook Southern Calfornia on July 4 was felt in Pahrump.

(Thinkstock)

A U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of Ridgecrest, California, which was the epicenter of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (USGS)

An earthquake that shook Southern Calfornia on July 4 was felt in Pahrump.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a preliminary 6.4 magnitude near Ridgecrest, California.

In California, Kern County, California Fire reported on Twitter that it was “working nearly 2 dozens incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest.”

In the Pahrump area, no injuries were reported, said Chief Scott Lewis of the Pahrump Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

In Pahrump, cracking to drywall and stucco was reported.

The damage appeared to be cosmetic, not structural, Lewis said.

The earthquake near Ridgecrest was recorded about 10:33 a.m. Thursday in the Mojave Desert.

The seismology laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno recorded smaller earthquakes closer to Pahrump.

They included:

Magnitude 4.0, 34 miles southwest of Furnace Creek

Magnitude 3.9, 27 miles south of Furnace Creek

Magnitude 4.3, about 10 miles south of Stovepipe Wells

Magnitude 2.8, about 8 miles southwest of Scotty’s Castle

Pahrump Valley Times reader Sara Gurgol provided a photo showing a crack on the outside of her new Pahrump home.

“All exterior damage, looks superficial but will get it inspected,” she writes

In California, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital was being evacuated.

#EarthquakeResponse @kerncountyfire resources working nearly 2 dozens incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest, CA. @kerncountyfire Urban Search and Rescue teams en route. #kerncountyfirefighters — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 4, 2019

BREAKING: Video shows damage at a liquor store in Ridgecrest which is 11 miles from the M6.6 #earthquake epicenter. #Californiapic.twitter.com/q6nFbkdv2m — Global News Network (@GlobalNews77) July 4, 2019

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said in a tweet that there had been no reports of damage or injuries in the Las Vegas area due to the earthquake in Southern California. People were asked not to call 911 to ask if an earthquake had occurred.

First earthquake in a high rise. The Springs made it more pronounced. Plus we got to meet more neighbors on their balconies. Video by Kirsten. pic.twitter.com/4rnwatTLs6 — Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) July 4, 2019

Prelim M6.6 Earthquake Southern California Jul-04 17:33 UTC, updates https://t.co/U0QmdQsbaW — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 4, 2019

