A chance to peruse lovely local landscapes

Creating a beautiful landscape in a desert environment can seem like quite a challenge but as the Pahrump Valley Garden Club is teaching residents, with the right know-how, it’s more than possible.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Garden Club's 2023 Landscape Tour takes place May 13, giving residents the opportunity to view local yards while also raising funds that will go back into the community.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In this 2020 file photo, Pahrump Valley Garden Club members and Floyd Elementary School staff and students pose for a photo following the garden club's donation of $500 to support the Floyd School Garden. The club's Landscape Tour makes donations like this possible.

As part of its effort to educate the community on the many methods they can use to enhance their own yards, the club hosts an annual Landscape Tour and the 2023 event is only one week away.

Set for Saturday, May 13, the 2023 Landscape Tour will give people the chance to take a self-guided excursion around several local properties, each with its own unique spin on what a landscape can be, with seven sites on the list this year.

“We have a lot of new people coming from out of state to Pahrump and they’d like to know what grows here, so when you go on the Landscape Tour, you get a really good idea of what can survive here in the desert, in our extreme heat and cold,” Pahrump Valley Garden Club Secretary Sandy Nelson said. “And we like to get a variety of landscapes in the tour.”

Aside from the educational aspect of the event, the Landscape Tour acts as a fundraiser but, as Nelson explained, the funds aren’t used for the club’s own activities. Rather, the generated revenue is funneled back into the community via donations.

“The Garden Club likes to support other gardeners and other causes. Each year, our club votes to decide where the proceeds from the Landscape Tour will go,” Nelson said. “In the past, we’ve given donations to things like the school garden at Floyd Elementary, the 4-H garden club, to the Pahrump Senior Center, the VFW veterans’ food pantry and the Pahrump Valley Museum, which is where we hold our club meetings. We make the money as a team, we decide as a team where we want it to go and we work together to get it all circulated back into the community.”

Tickets for the Landscape Tour are $7 per person and can be picked up, along with a site map, at the Pahrump Community Library, the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, Do It Best Hardware or at the Master Gardeners’ booth at the Farmers Market this Saturday at Tractor Supply.

For more information contact the club at PahrumpValleyGardenClub@gmail.com or call Nelson at 775-537-7553.

