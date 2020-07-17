A traffic stop in Pahrump leads to multiple arrests

A mix of five residents from Clark and Nye counties were arrested after a traffic stop led to an investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on July 8.

Nye County Sheriff's Office

A mix of five residents from Clark and Nye counties were arrested after a traffic stop led to an investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on July 8.

Chad Mikitaroff, 38; Anthony Erb, 36; and Lauren Jordan, 23, were stopped by the sheriff’s office in a red Kia sedan at Gamebird and Homestead roads in Pahrump.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly revealed several narcotics, including heroin and methamphetamine. The search also revealed drug paraphernalia and several fake out-of-state IDs, the sheriff’s office state in a video news release.

On July 9, a search warrant was executed at a Pahrump residence on Elderberry Street in connection with the sheriff’s office investigation. During the execution of the warrant, two people were arrested for warrants from out-of-state agencies: Nicole White, 43, of Pahrump; and Martin Mattox, 47, of Pahrump, according to the sheriff’s office.

Also, during the execution of the warrant, a search of the residence and vehicles on the property uncovered five confirmed stolen vehicles, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription medication, the sheriff’s office said in its release.

In addition to the two people arrested for out-of-state warrants, Mikitaroff was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance; conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of false identifications. Also, Erb was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to violate the UCS Act, failure to stop at stop or yield sign and stop lamps required and Jordan was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate UCS Act and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the sheriff’s office said. “Additional charges may result at the conclusion of this investigation.”