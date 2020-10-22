85°F
Additional $20M in PETS grant funds available

Staff Report
October 21, 2020 - 5:12 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office and the Governor’s Office of Economic of Development on Wednesday announced an additional infusion of $20 million in to the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support grant program, which opened for applicants Monday.

In addition to providing more money for the program, the application deadline has been moved up to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 so that applications can be reviewed and processed and money can be sent out to businesses and organizations in need.

“I am pleased to see so many small businesses throughout Nevada taking advantage of this new, streamlined program to get access to relief funding and help stimulate our economy during this crisis,” Sisolak said. “I remain committed to ensuring the state helps small businesses get the support they need and deserve at this time.”

“We are excited to be able to help thousands of Nevadans who’ve been hit the hardest during the pandemic through this program,” state Treasurer Zach Conine said. “We are working to quickly approve and process applications to get money into the hands of Nevada small businesses as soon as possible.”

With the governor’s announcement of an additional $20 million in CARES Act funds being dedicated to this small business stimulus program, the total amount available for applicants has been doubled.

The Treasurer’s Office and GOED will work to review all submitted applications and vet for eligibility and will then distribute grant funds to successful applicants throughout the month of November and until all funds are exhausted.

The governor’s office is committed to continue reviewing and identifying any available money to meet this demonstrated need to the extent possible.

From now through Thursday, eligible businesses and organizations can continue to apply for up to $10,000 in emergency grant funding, which is not required to be paid back. Applications will be accepted from all entities which meet the eligibility criteria but are being prioritized to assist businesses who have been affected the most during the COVID-19 pandemic, including disadvantaged businesses; Bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries and wineries; arts and culture organizations; and nonprofit organizations.

The program was designed to be flexible so that eligible businesses and nonprofits can adequately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and safely maintain their operations. Grant funds can be used to pay for a number of expenses such as rent, inventory, payroll, utilities, personal protective equipment and costs associated with retrofits.

More information about the PETS Program in English and Spanish can be found at https://goed.nv.gov/pandemic-emergency-technical-support-pets-grant/

Businesses and nonprofit organizations who have questions about this program are encouraged to email ask@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 1-800-336-1600.

