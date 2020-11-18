Agency hosting Thanksgiving dinner, giving away dinner baskets

Pahrump’s Faith for Action agency is hosting two Thanksgiving events for individuals and families, once again this year.

Pahrump’s Faith for Action agency is hosting two Thanksgiving events for individuals and families, once again this year.

Founder and President Angela Reinold said the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is providing a free Thanksgiving dinner for those who are experiencing financial and food insecurities.

“This event is more for the homeless, the veterans, the elderly and individuals who are not going to be able to get a hot meal for Thanksgiving,” she said. “We are cooking Thanksgiving dinner and we will be delivering them on November 19. We will also be delivering meals to our homeless friends on the hill, as well as to the entire community. Whoever calls up to get on the list, they will have a cooked meal for Thanksgiving.”

The process for receiving a meal is simple.

“They can do that through Facebook Messenger, email or a phone call,” Reinold said. “We literally put their name on a list with their contact information, and we have volunteers to cook and plate everything as well as volunteers who will deliver the meals, but it would be great for us to be able to get a couple of more volunteers.”

Coinciding with the Thanksgiving Dinner event is a Thanksgiving Dinner Basket Giveaway.

“We want to assist the families struggling with being able to afford a Thanksgiving dinner,” Reinold said. “We are reaching out to our community to help support us with our efforts to ensure that no one goes without a Thanksgiving dinner this year. We are asking others to help us adopt a family in need. Most Thanksgiving dinners cost $23. The $23 dinner basket will feed an entire family. The items include a turkey, biscuits, potatoes, gravy, two cans of veggies, drinks and a dessert.”

Reinold also noted that there’s a requirement for families to receive a dinner basket, as recipients need to write a brief description of their financial situation.

“All they have to do is email us with their story and how many people are in their family,” she said. “During our monthly meeting, our board of directors will review each story and vote on the families we are going to assist. We are taking these stories up until Friday, Nov. 20, and we have been getting good responses for both of these events. We are looking forward to hearing from the families and individuals who are in need this year. We can be reached at our email address, which is faithforaction@gmail.com. We also welcome any kind of monetary donation which would be tax deductible because we are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.”

For additional information on the events call 775-727-0334.

