News

Agency hosting Thanksgiving dinner, giving away dinner baskets

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 18, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump’s Faith for Action, a nonprofit organization is hosting two Thanksgiving events for individuals and families, once again this year. For additional information on the events call 775-727-0334. Faith for Action is located at 2210 Commercial Drive, off of Highway 160.

Pahrump’s Faith for Action agency is hosting two Thanksgiving events for individuals and families, once again this year.

Founder and President Angela Reinold said the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is providing a free Thanksgiving dinner for those who are experiencing financial and food insecurities.

“This event is more for the homeless, the veterans, the elderly and individuals who are not going to be able to get a hot meal for Thanksgiving,” she said. “We are cooking Thanksgiving dinner and we will be delivering them on November 19. We will also be delivering meals to our homeless friends on the hill, as well as to the entire community. Whoever calls up to get on the list, they will have a cooked meal for Thanksgiving.”

The process for receiving a meal is simple.

“They can do that through Facebook Messenger, email or a phone call,” Reinold said. “We literally put their name on a list with their contact information, and we have volunteers to cook and plate everything as well as volunteers who will deliver the meals, but it would be great for us to be able to get a couple of more volunteers.”

Coinciding with the Thanksgiving Dinner event is a Thanksgiving Dinner Basket Giveaway.

“We want to assist the families struggling with being able to afford a Thanksgiving dinner,” Reinold said. “We are reaching out to our community to help support us with our efforts to ensure that no one goes without a Thanksgiving dinner this year. We are asking others to help us adopt a family in need. Most Thanksgiving dinners cost $23. The $23 dinner basket will feed an entire family. The items include a turkey, biscuits, potatoes, gravy, two cans of veggies, drinks and a dessert.”

Reinold also noted that there’s a requirement for families to receive a dinner basket, as recipients need to write a brief description of their financial situation.

“All they have to do is email us with their story and how many people are in their family,” she said. “During our monthly meeting, our board of directors will review each story and vote on the families we are going to assist. We are taking these stories up until Friday, Nov. 20, and we have been getting good responses for both of these events. We are looking forward to hearing from the families and individuals who are in need this year. We can be reached at our email address, which is faithforaction@gmail.com. We also welcome any kind of monetary donation which would be tax deductible because we are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.”

For additional information on the events call 775-727-0334.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump offices located at 2100 E. Wa ...
Nye flagged for COVID, certain county and town offices temporarily closed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With COVID-19 infections again on the rise, Nye County has been flagged by the state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force for four straight weeks and the local situation is set to be reviewed once more during the state task force’s next meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The results of the 2020 general election in Nye County have n ...
Nye County election results certified
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The canvass of the results of the general election in Nye County is an agenda item that is generally “open and shut” with no discussion necessary but with the staggering amount of contention over this year’s election and numerous allegations of fraud and vote tampering, the item turned into a lengthy discussion that lasted nearly an hour during the Nye County Commission’s Monday, Nov. 16 meeting.

Getty Images COVID-19 and the flu have a similar disease presentation. They both cause respira ...
COVID-19, flu have several similarities, key differences
Staff Report

As we head into the colder months, we also head toward flu season. Especially given the impact of COVID-19 this year, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, is critical. Dr. Laurine Tibaldi, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare of Nevada, offers some ways to differentiate between the flu and COVID-19.

Nevada Humanities Salon Series Two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow, will hold a Zoom pr ...
Presentation of COVID-19’s uneven impact on communities planned
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Humanities will present a virtual discussion about the uneven impact that COVID-19 has had on American communities with two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow. The pair will conduct this via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 12- 1 p.m.

Getty Images Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of t ...
Ford joins coalition backing ACA before Supreme Court
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday, Nov. 10 issued a statement on the Affordable Care Act ahead of oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court in the health care repeal case, California v. Texas. Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of the ACA, including the law’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, public health investments and Medicaid expansion, among other provisions.

Getty Images More than 34 million people have diabetes in the U.S. There are many things that ...
Diabetes is a manageable disease
Staff Report

An estimated 34.2 million people have diabetes in the United States, making it one of the most common chronic conditions with about 10.5% of the U.S. population diagnosed.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Through ...
DETR reports PUA claims drop after two-week spike
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For the week ending Nov. 7, initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,556, down 602 claims, or 7.4%, compared to last week’s total of 8,158 claims, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Guests leave Caesars Palace hotel and casino on the ...
Inventors of virus-capturing filter system win Lee Prize
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A promise of pure air might sound too good to be true, but an innovation from University of Nevada, Las Vegas students could make guests feel safe enough to return to hotels and entertainment venues, a challenge that the hospitality industry has faced since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Friday, Oct. 23, fire crews responded to a structure fir ...
Two pets die in structure fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of fires, it appears, dominated the responses for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, as of late.

Getty Images An Amargosa Valley company, New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley, was the chosen ...
Amargosa Valley firm wins rural pitch contest
Staff Report

New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley won the first Rural Nevada Startup Pitch Competition held earlier this month.