Alaska transplant takes helm of Pahrump Pizza Hut

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times Pizza Hut in Pahrump, received a new manager this spring. The shop is located at 920 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times Pizza Hut in Pahrump, received a new manager this spring. The shop is located at 920 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

A local pizza shop, Pizza Hut in Pahrump, received a new manager this spring.

Corena Bell came to Pahrump to manage the store at the corner of Highway 372 and Pahrump Valley Boulevard from Anchorage, Alaska.

Bell has been a manager for Pizza Hut since 2014, with this store being the third one where she has been at the helm. She states, “My only focus is in Pahrump and making hot, delicious pizzas for my newfound community.”

Though moving to another area is hard, so is taking over a new shop. Facing many new challenges, Bell was able to conquer them and accomplish everything she needed to do.

“One of the hardest things a manager comes in contact with is a previous customer that wasn’t treated right,” Bell said.

But, Bell added, “With customers coming back and giving Pizza Hut another chance, many are happy with the changes.”

Having the Pizza Hut crew working hard and together has made a difference and made the transition very smooth.

Being a manager has its pros and cons, but Bell’s favorite part is, “I think ultimately, my favorite part of managing is watching the smiles on people’s faces knowing you are giving them your best.”

According to Bell, she really takes control and ensures that everyone gets what they want, and is always open to new ideas that may benefit her store.

Though many people might wonder why she took this job when it is so far from her home town, her response was, “There are many things I have wanted to do. Sometimes living in Alaska limits your ability to do them. Many people dream about traveling to the states. From Pahrump, you can go to many places.”

Sometimes people need to take a leap of faith and try something new, according to Bell.

Though Bell had other shops and possibilities to choose from, she ultimately decided on Pahrump with her husband.

Before becoming the manager of Pizza Hut, she came down to Pahrump and checked out where her new home would be.

Bell states, “The community was super friendly, which made it feel like home. I have wanted to live in the lower 48 for quite some time, and this was an excellent opportunity. The transition wasn’t as hard as anticipated; in fact, it was easy. Generally, when someone takes over a new store, there are many challenges.

Being that Alaska is very cold and wet, and Pahrump is hot and dry, it may seem like a drastic change, but for her, it was easy. As she replied, “The community is friendly like Anchorage. As far as difficulty, I think it has been easier than Alaska. Here you have some challenges navigating with a fast-growing community, but Alaska has a handful of obstacles to overcome, weather being a big factor.”

Whether you have had a bad experience at Pizza Hut or not, the new owner is looking forward to changing people’s minds and satisfying everyone who orders.

The store is located at 920 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Pizza Hut’s business hours are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, you can visit their website at https://locations.pizzahut.com/nv/pahrump/920-pahrump-valley-blvd or call them at 775-727-7952.