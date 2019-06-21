87°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Aliya Bolton crowned 2019 Miss Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 21, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

It would seem appropriate that a native Pahrumpian should win the annual Miss Pahrump Pageant, and that’s exactly what happened on Saturday evening inside the Saddle West Showroom, as Aliya Bolton was crowned the 2019 winner.

Bolton, 15, bested a field of eight additional contestants during the 43rd annual event.

Aside from taking the overall competition, Bolton was also victorious in several other categories, including the talent portion, formal wear, and the always nerve-wracking on-stage question.

“I was super nervous about the on-stage question,” Bolton said. “I was asked if social media had a good impact or a bad impact on society, and my response was that I thought social media had somewhat of a bad impact on society because social media can be bad for your self-image. A lot of teens feel bad about their self-image even though they’re fine just the way they are.”

Regarding the talent portion of the program, Bolton performed a lyrical dance to the song “Keep Holding On,” by Avril Lavigne.

It should be noted that career-wise, Bolton has plans to incorporate music and dancing into her future, if not the field of science.

“I would like to do anything involving dance,” she said. “Maybe a dance choreographer. I’m on the high school dance team. I also play the piano. As far as some of my favorite classes in school, I really enjoy science. My teachers are really awesome. I also like biology and I’m excited about taking chemistry next year.”

Pageant organizer Judy Maughan said she was quite pleased with the attendance on Saturday evening.

She also named the winners of additional categories.

“It was a nice turnout and a great show and I thought the girls did a wonderful job,” she said. “Aliya’s first attendant was Taylor Tillery, and her second attendant was Olivia Sharp. Jenna Hill won Miss Congeniality. The photogenic category was won by Olivia Sharp, and the casual wear category was won by Taylor Tillery. I also want to thank Saddle West, because they have always been wonderful to us. They provide the venue and they have been wonderful sponsors for us. Of course, the Saitta Trudeau dealership is our main sponsor.”

Meanwhile, Bolton, whose community platform was ‘The Body Achieves What The Mind Believes,’ offered up a few words of advice for future Miss Pahrump Pageant contestants.

“I would have to say to be yourself and be super confident,” she said. “You should look at everything in a positive way, or else you just don’t get the fun out of it.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Belmont Courthouse was completed in 1876 and heard its ...
Arts, crafts show set for historic Belmont Courthouse
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Belmont Courthouse will again be bustling with activity during the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse annual arts and crafts show on June 29-July 4, organizers announced.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, June 19 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $55 million.

Sheri's Ranch According to a spokesman for Sheri’s, the brothel is planning to add at least 5 ...
Sheri’s Ranch donates to Pahrump food pantry
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump-based legal brothel and resort Sheri’s Ranch made a donation to a local food pantry after harvesting from its on-site community orchard.

Thinkstock The U.S. Department of Justice is leading a new effort to fight domestic violence. U ...
Federal effort seeks to fight domestic violence
Staff Report

U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr recently announced the formation of a Domestic Violence Working Group aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of convicted domestic abusers, using the tools of federal prosecution to stop and prevent domestic violence.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This male cat is one of three felines brought in as owner-s ...
Pahrump Animal Shelter contract awarded to Desert Haven
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After delaying the decision regarding the operation contract for the Pahrump Animal Shelter due to missteps by the county in the bidding process and the need for clarification on certain bidding points, the Nye County Commission readdressed the item at its June 18 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times KNYE 95.1 F.M station owner Karen Jackson is hosting a 20th ...
Pahrump radio station owner hosting anniversary party
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

KNYE 95.1 F.M owner Karen Jackson is reminding the entire Pahrump community to reserve some time on Saturday, June 22, as she is hosting the radio station’s 20-year anniversary party.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times New stops signs are going up around town, with notifications ...
New stops going up around Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump residents and visitors familiar with the area are seeing some alterations to their usual traffic patterns as Nye County undertakes the installation of new stop signs at certain intersections in the valley, aiming to address safety concerns and reduce the number of vehicle collisions in those areas.