America 250 committee plans salute to veterans

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
November 5, 2020 - 5:18 pm
 

In recognition of Veterans Day and the millions who have served in our nation’s military, the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission today announced the launch of the America 250 November Salute, a month-long celebration of veterans, active duty military and their families.

“We wouldn’t be celebrating the 250th anniversary of our nation without the brave service and sacrifice of the U.S. armed forces, veterans and all those who have worn our nation’s uniform,” said Dan DiLella, chairman of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. “We hope the November Salute offers all Americans the opportunity to remember, thank, and honor the men and women who defend our freedoms and democracy.”

Throughout the month, Americans will have the opportunity to submit a photo of themselves or their loved ones to an online photo mash-up generator, with America 250 branded photo filters commemorating the service of veterans, active duty military and in remembrance of those who have gone before us. The filtered image will be available for the user to download and display in an online “Gallery of Salutes” for all Americans to see and enjoy.

Americans are able to submit their photos through the end of November on www.NovemberSalute.America250.org. The full Gallery of Salutes will be available on the America 250 website, www.america250.org. As an official program of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, photos from the America 250 November Salute will be shared with the U.S. National Archives.

“In the lead-up to America’s 250th birthday in 2026, the service of our nation’s heroes and their families will be an incredibly important theme,” DiLella said. “We look forward to establishing additional activations and partnerships that honor, recognize and celebrate their important role in the history and future of our country.”

Officially known as the United States Semiquincentennial, “America 250” will be the most expansive and inclusive milestone in our nation’s history. During the official commemorative period beginning this year and culminating on July 4, 2026, America 250 has the opportunity to engage nearly 350 million Americans and millions more friends worldwide through engaging programs, educational outreach and signature events.

More information about the commission’s vision and approach to programming can be found in Inspiring the American Spirit, its report submitted to the president on Dec. 31, 2019.

Getty Images Consumers can shop from 50 health plans offered by five insurance carriers, all o ...
Nevada Health Link begins open enrollment period
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange on Monday, Nov. 2 kicked off its eighth Open Enrollment Period and its second operating as a state-based exchange.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 ...
Sisolak announces new hires, staff promotion
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday, Nov. 3 announced two hires to the governor’s staff, with Madeline Burak named director of Community Outreach &Constituent Affairs and Vincent Nava hired as press assistant.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
DETR fills two key executive positions
Staff Report

Chris Sewell was named chief operating officer and Lynda Parven was promoted to Employment Security Division administrator of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, starting in their new posts Monday, Nov. 2, DETR announced.

Nevada Department of Public Safety Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti ...
Fogerson tapped as head of DPS emergency management
Staff Report

Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti has appointed David Fogerson as Administrator of the DPS Division of Emergency Management. Fogerson’s appointment began effective Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Getty Images GOED has retained the Growth Services Group, LLC., a national workforce intellige ...
Study launched to address needs of state’s work force
Staff Report

With funding made available through the CARES Act, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is launching a Labor Supply Certification Study to assist workforce development efforts to help people displaced by COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times 4-H Community Club President Gus Domina places a food colle ...
4-H collecting donations for veterans’ food bank
Staff Report

The 4-H Southern Nye Community Club is collecting food donations for the VFW Auxiliary Food Bank at the Clyde E. Newman Post #10054 through Dec. 31. The Community Club is part of the 4-H Youth Development Program, which is a program of the University of Nevada, Reno Extension.

Thinkstock The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2021 rises to ...
IRS announces inflation adjustments for tax rules
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service today announced the tax year 2021 annual inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions, including the tax rate schedules and other tax changes. Revenue Procedure 2020-45 PDF provides details about these annual adjustments.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file During the week beginning Oct. 26, officials conducted ...
More Nevada comapnies fined for COVID-19 safety violations
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A Las Vegas Strip hotel and a steakhouse in Eureka were fined last week for violations of workplace health and safety measures put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria speaks during a press conference at the Clark Count ...
Vote county continues in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Former Vice President Joe Biden gained a larger lead over President Donald Trump on Thursday, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.