95°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Amid public outcry, Nye officials won’t consider further livestock limits

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 20, 2022 - 11:11 am
 
Getty Images Nye County Commissioners shot down a proposal to create an ordinance that would ha ...
Getty Images Nye County Commissioners shot down a proposal to create an ordinance that would have limited the number of large animals, such as cows, pigs and goats, that could be kept on a residential property zoned Rural Estates or Rural Homestead.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Nye County, this photo shows residents speaking ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Nye County, this photo shows residents speaking against a proposed large animal ordinance during the Nye County Commission's July 19 meeting.
Screenshot In this screenshot, a local woman can be seen telling county officials that she is h ...
Screenshot In this screenshot, a local woman can be seen telling county officials that she is highly opposed to any regulations on livestock for the area's rurally zoned lots.

A large crowd was all geared up at Tuesday’s Nye County Commission meeting to give the board a piece of their minds when it came to a proposal regarding limitations on the number of large animals that can be kept on certain properties in Pahrump.

But as it turned out, none of the commissioners were keen on the idea either.

It was clear from the start that those in the audience were agitated over the proposal. Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner said his department had not seen a positive reception for the proposal either.

With so much negative feedback, Waggoner brought the proposal back to commissioners to cement their intentions on a possible amendment to Nye County Code 17 aiming to regulate large animal ownership on properties zoned Rural Estates or Rural Homestead.

The proposal was prompted by a nuisance complaint at a China Street property in Pahrump. The commission addressed complaints of a property owner keeping too many large animals there in April, at which time Waggoner said county staff had been directed to draft a proposal limiting livestock, such as cows, pigs and goats.

That draft was then put onto an agenda for the Pahrump Regional Planning Commission, a preliminary step for code changes.

“It was not very well received and it didn’t look like it would go anywhere,” Waggoner stated. “I heard from a few of the commissioners as well and the response was more or less, ‘What the hell is this?’”

Waggoner said he was simply seeking to understand what the commission was attempting to accomplish in regards to regulating livestock.

“Originally the whole idea was to come up with something everybody could live with,” commission chair Frank Carbone replied. “We want to make sure we don’t have things like that [China Street nuisance] again… The whole idea was to put something together that said, ‘Here are some parameters we need to follow.’”

Carbone added it was obvious that the community was opposed to any such parameters and therefore, he felt it would be more appropriate for those with complaints about their neighbors’ animals to try to work the issues out themselves.

The general consensus of the community seemed to match this thinking, with public comment predominantly against limitations being placed on livestock in rurally zoned residential areas. Instead, most felt any nuisance complaints arising from the ownership of large animals should be addressed on a case-by-case basis, as they are currently.

Once the public had its say, commissioners offered their own thoughts and it was immediately apparent that none were actually in favor of the concept. As such, it was no surprise that by the end of the discussion, they had decided to let the item die for lack of motion. This means the ordinance proposal will no longer move forward, a fact that had meeting attendees applauding and cheering.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times) A view of Pahrump as seen from Deer Street.
Study: July 23will be ‘perfect day’ in Nevada weather
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Researchers analyzed climate data for 3 decades to pinpoint Saturday as the date for the best weather. That might be true for those who like extreme heat. The forecast in Pahrump calls for a high near 107 degrees, while Tonopah will hit 90.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Water District Governing will meet again on ...
New member joins Nye water board, three others reappointed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Ernie Jackson will now be joining Ed Goedhart, Bruce Holden, Michael Lach and Helene Williams on the water board, at its next meeting on Monday, July 25.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A staff member at the LivingFree Cafe is pictured readying f ...
A new Pahrump cafe supports those struggling with addiction
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Great food at great prices for a great cause. That’s the concept behind a new eatery, LivingFree Cafe, which launched in April at 2050 North Highway 160, Suite 400 in Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 2020 Pahrump Remote Area Medical Cl ...
Volunteers needed as RAM’s free clinic returns to Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Medical care is key to a healthy life but for many people, the associated costs make receiving care a strain, often leading them to put it off for long periods of time. In rural parts of the world, this situation is exacerbated by a lack of health care providers and services.