86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Andy Matthews announces bid for state controller

By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 9, 2021 - 2:35 am
 
Andy Matthews (courtesy)
Andy Matthews (courtesy)

Freshman Assemblyman Andy Matthews announced Tuesday he will run for Nevada state controller in 2022, bringing a slew of conservative endorsements with him.

“I’m proud of my record fighting for government transparency, fiscal responsibility and pro-growth policies that are essential to a robust and thriving economy,” Matthews said. “We need those principles in Carson City now more than ever, and fighting for those principles will be my top priority as our next state controller.”

Matthews, a Republican who previously headed the conservative advocacy group Nevada Policy Research Institute, defeated Democratic incumbent Shea Backus in the Assembly District 37 race by about 2 percentage points, a little less than 700 votes, in 2020.

He also ran for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District in 2016, finishing fourth in the Republican primary.

Matthews’ district, which includes parts of Summerlin and western Las Vegas, is one of the state’s true legislative swing districts and may grow tougher for a Republican to hold after the Democratic-held Legislature redraws the state’s district lines later this year.

Matthews’ list of endorsers for the upcoming race mirrors that of his Assembly bid, including former Controller Ron Knecht and former governor Robert List. Former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, whom Matthews worked for during his failed 2018 gubernatorial bid, also tops the endorsement list.

Incumbent Controller Catherine Byrne, a Democrat, defeated Knecht in 2018 by a little more than 4 percentage points. Byrne could not be reached for comment on Matthews’ announcement.

The formal filing period for statewide office is not until March.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images
50th Annual Jim Butler Days celebration rescheduled
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Arts Council approved several grants, including two American Rescue Plan grants, according to a recent announcement. Most of the application periods opened on July 1.

Getty Images On Nov. 21, 2019, the company entered into a 20-year term lease/purchase option a ...
Mining project moves to 2nd phase
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

VR Resources, a Canadian junior exploration company, said that second phase drilling has started at its Reveille silver-copper and gold project near Tonopah, according to the press release.

File photo Brin Gibson, left, chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and John Moran, chairma ...
Critics give Control Board earful over COVID-19 policies for gaming
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Critics of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 health and safety policies enforced by gaming regulators spent 45 minutes urging board mask and vaccination policies be rescinded.

Nevada Department of Transportation
NDOT seeks comments on roadside memorials
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on its plans to establish formal policies on the installation of roadside memorials on state roads and highways. NDOT is also seeking to formalize the process of creating secondary highway names to honor public servants.

A cart promoting Vax Nevada Days drives through the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, ...
What are the odds of winning $1M in Nevada vaccination raffle?
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The odds are “very reasonable” for winning one of the raffle’s prizes, a UNLV mathematician said on the eve of the first drawing. That said, don’t quit your day job beforehand.

Getty Images All are invited to attend the event by going to JW.ORG on the web, or JW Broadcast ...
Jehovah’s Witness convention going all-virtual
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A century-old tradition has been broken in the name of health and safety, as the Jehovah’s Witness largest convention moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, effectively canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported following a structure fire on Vega ...
Explosion at hemp facility prompts hazmat response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to UMC Trauma following what was described as an explosion at a local hemp production facility on Friday, July 2.