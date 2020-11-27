49°F
News

Angel Trees out in Pahrump community

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 27, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This Angel Tree angel, hung inside the local Bank of America branch, is for a young girl named Abbigail whose dream item this year is an LOL Doll.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Also located at the Bank of America in Pahrump is this Angel Tree angel for a 9-year-old boy for whom gift ideas include a bike and Legos.

Thanksgiving has come and gone and the Christmas season is officially upon the community, bringing with it the opportunity for residents to help spread a little holiday cheer by participating in the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program.

“Here at the Salvation Army, we are working hard to make each child’s Christmas special,” Nicole McComas, Angel Tree project coordinator for the local community, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “This cannot be done without the support of our community partners and residents. Each person is an integral part of our plan. In the face of COVID-19, we want to show the love of Christ to everyone in our community.”

There are a total of 285 children signed up for the Angel Tree program this year and their names, ages and genders, along with Christmas present suggestions, have been carefully printed on Angel Tree tags that now decorate a variety of Christmas trees placed at businesses all around the town of Pahrump. McComas said there are 17 businesses participating in all, with locations ranging from the north side of town all the way to the southern side.

Locations at which Angel Trees can be found this holiday season include:Preferred RV Resort, 1801 Crawford Way

Bank of America, 750 S. Highway 160

Natural Vibes-Health and Wellness, 2341 E. Postal Drive, Suite B

Nevada Treasure RV Resort, 301 W. Leslie St.

Little Caesars, 70 S. Highway 160, Suite 107

Game Corner &Family Fun Center, 1190 E. Highway 372, Suite 8

Walmart Supercenter, 300 S. Highway 160

Nevada Southern Detention Center, 2190 E. Mesquite Ave.

Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Road

St. Martin’s in the Desert, 631 W. Irene St.

Drew’s Tire Pros, 1301 E. Highway 372

Reflections Healthcare, 2270 Commercial Dr.

Saitta Trudeau dealership, 1541 E. Wahkiakum Ave.

PAWS Thrift Store, 2031 Gamebird Road, Suite C

Pahrump Community Library, 701 East St.

Ovations at Mountain Falls, 4885 E. Cactus Canyon Dr.

Encompass Healthcare, 2201 E. Postal Dr., Units 5 and 6

It’s important to note that gifts need to be returned with their accompanying tag, so the items can be sure to make it into the hands of the child for which they were purchased.

For those who may want to offer some generosity without grabbing an Angel Tree angel first, donations of new, unwrapped toys can also be made without an accompanying angel tag.

These gifts will be used to make sure all of the angels receive presents this year, in the event that not all of the angel tags are fulfilled by members of the community.

Drop off Angel Tree gifts to the Salvation Army, 721 Buol Road, Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

All gifts must be of new, unwrapped items and should be dropped off no later than December 11.

For more information on this year’s Angel Tree program call 775-751-6181.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

