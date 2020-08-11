Annual cannabis conference going virtual for three days

Getty images Cannabis Conference Virtual’s educational programming will be split into three, day-long tracks starting with launch, expansion and business on Sept. 15, cultivation and hemp on Sept. 22 and dispensary and deal-making on Sept. 29.

Cannabis Conference Virtual will bring the industry together for a special digital event, taking place Sept. 15, 22 and 29.

Attendees will have access to in-depth educational sessions delivered by more than 50 leading experts, a virtual expo hall with companies dedicated to the success of the industry as well as ample networking opportunities throughout the event, all from the comfort and safety of their home or office.

Cannabis Conference Virtual’s educational programming will be split into three, day-long tracks starting with launch, expansion and business on Sept. 15, cultivation and hemp on Sept. 22 and dispensary and deal-making on Sept. 29. The virtual expo and networking opportunities will available on all three days of the event.

Cannabis Conference Virtual will offer nearly the entire educational program planned for its original in-person event scheduled earlier this year, as well as new sessions and speakers.

“We are so pleased that we are still able to bring the high-quality education we’re known for, now in a virtual format,” said Noelle Skodzinski, editorial director. “Our speaker lineup includes company executives and leaders, university researchers, industry consultants and others at the top of their field who are eager to share their expert insights.”

“While the coronavirus pandemic has hindered our ability to meet in person, it’s incredibly important for us — especially as members of an essential industry — to continue to offer innovative educational and networking solutions for our audiences and partners,” said group publisher Jim Gilbride. “We’ve produced convenient, compelling virtual conferences long before the pandemic necessitated this format, and we are looking forward to using that experience to provide the best in cannabis education from our exceptional lineup of speakers.”

Cannabis Conference is produced by industry-leading magazines Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary and Hemp Grower. Now in its fourth year, Cannabis Conference 2020 will bring together more than 50 of the industry’s leading voices to educate attendees about the biggest opportunities and challenges facing plant-touching businesses in the legal cannabis market.

Cannabis Conference 2020 will expand on the successes of previous events’ cultivation and dispensary education and will include for the first time a track dedicated to the cultivation and sale of hemp and hemp-derived products. The conference features in-depth educational programming on cannabis cultivation and business operations, as well as the most informed industry perspectives on retail management and customer engagement.

The Cannabis Conference exhibition hall will feature cutting-edge technologies, solutions and services for professionals in cannabis cultivation and dispensary businesses. Questions can be directed to the Cannabis Conference team at conference@gie.net.

Registration for Cannabis Conference Virtual is $199 and is open now. More information about the event, including the agenda, list of speakers and exhibitors can be found at CannabisConference.com.