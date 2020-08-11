82°F
Annual cannabis conference going virtual for three days

Staff Report
August 11, 2020 - 4:44 pm
 

Cannabis Conference Virtual will bring the industry together for a special digital event, taking place Sept. 15, 22 and 29.

Attendees will have access to in-depth educational sessions delivered by more than 50 leading experts, a virtual expo hall with companies dedicated to the success of the industry as well as ample networking opportunities throughout the event, all from the comfort and safety of their home or office.

Cannabis Conference Virtual’s educational programming will be split into three, day-long tracks starting with launch, expansion and business on Sept. 15, cultivation and hemp on Sept. 22 and dispensary and deal-making on Sept. 29. The virtual expo and networking opportunities will available on all three days of the event.

Cannabis Conference Virtual will offer nearly the entire educational program planned for its original in-person event scheduled earlier this year, as well as new sessions and speakers.

“We are so pleased that we are still able to bring the high-quality education we’re known for, now in a virtual format,” said Noelle Skodzinski, editorial director. “Our speaker lineup includes company executives and leaders, university researchers, industry consultants and others at the top of their field who are eager to share their expert insights.”

“While the coronavirus pandemic has hindered our ability to meet in person, it’s incredibly important for us — especially as members of an essential industry — to continue to offer innovative educational and networking solutions for our audiences and partners,” said group publisher Jim Gilbride. “We’ve produced convenient, compelling virtual conferences long before the pandemic necessitated this format, and we are looking forward to using that experience to provide the best in cannabis education from our exceptional lineup of speakers.”

Cannabis Conference is produced by industry-leading magazines Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary and Hemp Grower. Now in its fourth year, Cannabis Conference 2020 will bring together more than 50 of the industry’s leading voices to educate attendees about the biggest opportunities and challenges facing plant-touching businesses in the legal cannabis market.

Cannabis Conference 2020 will expand on the successes of previous events’ cultivation and dispensary education and will include for the first time a track dedicated to the cultivation and sale of hemp and hemp-derived products. The conference features in-depth educational programming on cannabis cultivation and business operations, as well as the most informed industry perspectives on retail management and customer engagement.

The Cannabis Conference exhibition hall will feature cutting-edge technologies, solutions and services for professionals in cannabis cultivation and dispensary businesses. Questions can be directed to the Cannabis Conference team at conference@gie.net.

Registration for Cannabis Conference Virtual is $199 and is open now. More information about the event, including the agenda, list of speakers and exhibitors can be found at CannabisConference.com.

THE LATEST
Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The Nevada Division of Forestry will be ...
Scientists say rare buckwheat strain in danger of extinction
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tiehm’s buckwheat, a desert wildflower that grows in the small area of the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County and nowhere else in the world, is under threat from lithium mining, according to nearly 100 scientists who recently signed a letter urging Nevada officials to protect the rare species.

Getty Images Since July 26, there are 33 states with a positive test rate of more than 5%, und ...
Nursing homes in Nevada show high positivity rates
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Using data from Johns Hopkins University, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living compiled a state-by-state breakdown of the positive COVID-19 test rate and number of nursing homes in those states, as well as data on the current supply of personal protective equipment in those nursing homes.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
New unemployment claims fall 25.4% across Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 13,727 for the week ending Aug. 1, down 4,663 claims or 25.4% compared to last week’s total of 18,390 claims. This is the first decline in weekly initial claims since the week ending June 20.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal The National Guard puts down 6-foot markers in prepa ...
Nevada Guard will remain deployed through December
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday, Aug. 4 that hundreds of Nevada national guardsmen will remain on duty for the remainder of 2020 in support of the state’s COVID-19 response.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Gov. Steve Sisolak signs two pieces of criminal justice ref ...
Sisolak signs criminal justice reform bills
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday, Aug. 7 signed two pieces of criminal justice reform legislation passed during the 32nd Legislative Special Session.

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada Legislative Building is pictured in Carson Cit ...
Sisolak taps Buckley to lead ‘strike force’ assisting DETR
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday, Aug. 6 signed a bill from the 32nd Legislative Special Session related to unemployment insurance and announced a new rapid response effort to address the backlogs remaining within the unemployment insurance systems to be led by Barbara Buckley, majority leader of the Assembly from 2001-2007 and speaker from 2007-2010.

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. (David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times)
Very dry summer triggers campfire ban on all public lands in Nevada
By Marina Philip Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The ban and other restrictions, which previously applied only to federal lands such as the Humbldt-Toiyabe National Forest, have been expanded to all public lands in Nevada.

Pahrump Valley Times-file photo Nye County met only one of the criteria, averaging 168.8 tests ...
Nye, 7 other counties flagged for elevated transmission risk
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County was one of eight in the state flagged Friday, Aug. 7 by the Nevada Health Response Team for having an elevated disease transmission risk, marked by meeting two or more of the criteria laid out in the state’s “Road to Recovery: Moving to a New Normal” plan.