Another mother charged with DUI at school

The Mt. Charleston Elementary mom told deputy she downed 6 Fireball shots and drove to pick up her student with two children in her SUV. She was the second mother to be charged with a DUI at a Nye County school that afternoon, according to NCSO reports. Across town, a mom was arrested for DUI at Manse Elementary.

Another mother faces charges after trying to pick up a child from school while allegedly under the influence of alcohol, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Hanon Daigler responded to Mt. Charleston Elementary School for a report of a DUI at approximately 2:40 p.m. on March 27, according to an arrest report, after a school employee reportedly called dispatch and stated there was a woman who appeared intoxicated and was attempting to pick up her student.

The witness said there were two other children inside her SUV when the woman arrived at the school.

“Upon arrival, I observed the only blue SUV near the school campus that was not parked in a parking stall,” Daigler’s arrest report said. “I made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Geraldine Conrad.”

While speaking to Conrad, the deputy said he could smell the distinct odor of alcohol coming from her breath.

Conrad then began to exit the vehicle while uttering the words, “let’s go,” according to Daigler’s report.

Six shooters

“I asked Geraldine if she would submit to a field-sobriety test to which she stated, “No, I am drunk, so I would fall,” according to Daigler’s report. “Geraldine also stated that she had drunk approximately six Fireball Whiskey shots within the past hour.”

Following Daigler’s initial investigation, Conrad was arrested and charged with allegedly driving under the influence, child endangerment, and possession of an open container inside the vehicle.

Flunked the test

After arriving to the Nye County Detention Center, Conrad agreed to a breath test where she registered a .183 and .192 respectively. The legal DUI limit in the state of Nevada is .08 and under or .04 for commercial drivers.

Bail amount for Conrad was set at $10,950.

Second case of the day

The incident was the second of that afternoon where a mother reportedly tried to pick up her student from a Nye County elementary school while allegedly intoxicated. The Pahrump Valley Times reported earlier that another mother was arrested at Manse Elementary for DUI on March 27.

