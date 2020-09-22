Anti-mask group holds rally at governor’s home

The No Mask Nevada PAC planned a rally against Nevada’s mask mandate at the residence of Gov. Steve Sisolak at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Melissa Blundo, organizer for No Mask Nevada PAC, speaks during a No Mask Nevada PAC rally at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

The No Mask Nevada PAC planned a rally against Nevada’s mask mandate at the residence of Gov. Steve Sisolak at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

“This governor is trying to destroy the global symbol of American prosperity,” said the group’s co-founder, Ian Bayne. “The rules make no sense, and the mask just serves to deter and destroy tourism in Las Vegas.”

“We agree with Joe Biden on one thing: The mask mandate is unconstitutional, and we are calling on the governor to do the right thing and end it today,” Bayne added.

More than 1,200 people expressed interest in attending the protest on Facebook, and this will be No Mask Nevada’s eighth rally.

No Mask Nevada PAC is a political committee registered in the state of Nevada to oppose the governor’s mask mandate. No Mask Nevada is on the web at www.NoMaskNevada.com.