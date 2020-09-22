80°F
Anti-mask group holds rally at governor’s home

Staff Report
September 21, 2020 - 5:28 pm
 

The No Mask Nevada PAC planned a rally against Nevada’s mask mandate at the residence of Gov. Steve Sisolak at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

“This governor is trying to destroy the global symbol of American prosperity,” said the group’s co-founder, Ian Bayne. “The rules make no sense, and the mask just serves to deter and destroy tourism in Las Vegas.”

“We agree with Joe Biden on one thing: The mask mandate is unconstitutional, and we are calling on the governor to do the right thing and end it today,” Bayne added.

More than 1,200 people expressed interest in attending the protest on Facebook, and this will be No Mask Nevada’s eighth rally.

No Mask Nevada PAC is a political committee registered in the state of Nevada to oppose the governor’s mask mandate. No Mask Nevada is on the web at www.NoMaskNevada.com.

THE LATEST
Getty Images
McConnell vowed to push Court nominee, but might not have votes
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, vowed to hold a vote on a replacement for deceased Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but the big question is whether he has the votes to confirm a justice only six weeks before the presidential election.

Brian Sandoval (Nevada System of Higher Education)
Regents name Sandoval next president of UNR
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents on Thursday announced the appointment of former Gov. Brian Sandoval at the University of Nevada, Reno’s next president.

In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures whil ...
Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at the age of 87
The Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday from complications from cancer, the Supreme Court announced.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., ...
Searchers find deceased hiker in Death Valley
Staff Report

A team of Death Valley National Park rangers and an Inyo County sheriff deputy located a deceased hiker on the morning of Sept. 7 roughly a mile from the Zabriskie Point trailhead.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Cage and Peek reported 461 hospitalized COVID-19 patients a ...
Nevada reports 501 new cases of COVID-19
Staff Report

Nevada reported 501 new cases of COVID-19, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced Friday at their daily teleconference with the media.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Car No. 5 bears the Dusty Strong logo honoring Dusty Park alo ...
Hundreds remember Dusty Park at Pahrump Valley Speedway
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was billed as a Celebration of Life for Dusty Park, and much of the afternoon felt like a celebration. There was laughter and sharing stories among the several hundred people who gathered Sunday at Pahrump Valley Speedway to remember him.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), is seeking vol ...
Local RSVP program still active despite COVID-19
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in Pahrump is looking for a few good men and women to help provide services to area seniors.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) In Nevada, sui ...
Attorneys general enlisted in fight against youth suicide
Staff Report

Forty attorneys general across the nation, including Nevada’s Aaron Ford, are working with the Jason Foundation as ambassadors to address the public health issue of youth and young adult suicide.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Southbound traffic along Highway 160 was diverted onto Highw ...
Highway 160 southbound closed by morning crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Route 160 and 372, just before 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 16.