Anti-speeding initiative will run through Sept. 2

The Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces with local law enforcement to increase high-visibility patrols from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders.

NHP urges drivers to help save a life by slowing down and driving the speed limit. Exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the road.

Speed is a major contributing factor to driver, pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities, accounting for nearly one-third of all traffic deaths in Nevada. In 2018, there were 92 speeding-related fatalities on Nevada’s roadways.

NHP urges drivers to help save a life by slowing down and driving the speed limit. Exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the road.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion dollars per year.

Most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but driving too fast can turn a near miss into a crash or a fatality. The faster you drive, the less time you have to react.

The Nevada Highway Patrol remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding. More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.