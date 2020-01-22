Application period opens for rural development grants

Applications are being accepted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for grants that support businesses and jobs in rural Nevada. The Rural Business Development Grant has several uses to rural areas: technical assistance, training and other activities.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.

Individual businesses can’t apply for these grants, but they are open to cities, counties, nonprofits, economic development authorities and federally recognized tribes.

“In the past, the Nevada allocation has amounted to about $130,000,” a press release from the USDA stated. “In addition, a separate Native American set-aside that is funded through a national competition is also available.”

The grant program has helped towns in Southern Nevada in the past, including Caliente.

The grant application deadline is March 31. For more, head to https://bit.ly/2tmiQtM

Interested parties can also contact Laura Chavez at 775-443-4764 in Southern Nevada.