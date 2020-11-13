Applications process for Nye County Commission vacancy now open

Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner passed away in late October, just one week before the 2020 general election and his death has resulted in a vacancy for the commission district 1 seat.

Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner passed away in late October, just one week before the 2020 general election and his death has resulted in a vacancy for the commission district 1 seat.

Gardner won the Republican nomination for the district 1 post during the 2020 primary election this past June, beating out four others, Bruce Jabbour, Tim Gamble, Liandra Dutton and Trevor Dolby, who came in, second, third, fourth and fifth in the primary, respectively.

He was then set to head to the general to face a nonpartisan contender, Darryl Lackey, but Lackey, unaffiliated with a political party, was unable to secure the necessary number of signatures to have himself placed on the general election ballot. Therefore, Gardner’s election was essentially confirmed and he was set to take his seat on the commission this coming January.

With his passing, the the door is now open for any Republican residing in district 1 to throw their hat in the ring and make a bid for the appointment.

The ultimate decision as to who will take that position now lies in the hands of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who by law is tasked with filling openings on county commissions in the Silver State.

Those interested in applying can access an application by visiting gov.nv.gov/Board/Home_Board/

Though the governor’s office has yet to update the list of vacancies on its website to include the Nye County Commission District 1 position, Nye County Clerk Sam Merlino confirmed that her office has notified the governor’s office of the vacancy.

Applications can be obtained by clicking on the “Step 2: Submit Your Application” link. Applicants will need to fill out all of the required information, including name, age and address and details such as current employment, education information, potential conflicts of interest, etc.

The requirements to fill the Nye County Commission spot are minimal. “Any person interested in filling this vacancy must be a qualified elector, a resident of the district and registered to vote as a Republican,” the notice of vacancy published by Nye County states.

The appointment will be for an unexpired two-year term, after which the seat will be placed on the ballot for voters to decide in the 2022 election.

Applications must be submitted to the governor’s office no later than Tuesday, Dec. 8.

For more information contact the governor’s Boards and Commissions at 775-684-5670 or email boards@gov.nv.gov

