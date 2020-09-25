Appointments still available for Pahrump Remote Area Medical clinic

Remote Area Medical’s 2020 Pahrump Clinic is just one week away and there are still appointment slots available, so residents of the valley and surrounding areas who are in need of medical services at no cost are encouraged to secure their spot today.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Remote Area Medical 2020 Pahrump Clinic will take place Oct. 3 and 4 at the Pathways Innovative Education building, 2000 S. Mount Charleston Drive.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Stan Brock founded the nonprofit organization Remote Area Medical in 1985 with the mission of bringing free medical services to the underserved and uninsured all around the world and though Brock may have passed away, his legacy lives on through the efforts of those who have dedicated themselves to continuing what Brock started more than three decades ago.

Remote Area Medical’s 2020 Pahrump Clinic is just one week away and there are still appointment slots available, so residents of the valley and surrounding areas who are in need of medical services at no cost are encouraged to secure their spot today.

The Pahrump Clinic will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4 in the Pathways Innovative Education building on the Pahrump Valley High School campus, 2000 S. Mount Charleston Drive. This is the fifth consecutive year that RAM has made a visit to the Pahrump Valley but there are certain major changes to the process which attendees will want to take note. First and foremost is that patients will be seen on an appointment-only basis so anyone hoping to receive free medical services this year must make an appointment by no later than Oct. 2.

The RAM 2020 Pahrump Clinic appointment line can be reached any time between 5:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 865-500-8592. Residents are reminded that all services are 100% free and no health insurance or I.D. is required to attend the clinic.

“We are so thankful to have a plethora of providers this year, which is allowing us to expand the amount of people we can serve,” Pahrump RAM Committee Co-Chair Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times on Wednesday, Sept. 23. “We currently have plenty of dental spots open, especially for Sunday, but for Saturday as well.” The dental services include cleanings, filings and extractions, all procedures that can be quite a strain on the pocketbook, even for those with dental insurance.

While dental services may be the most sought-after each year, the Pahrump RAM Clinic also brings other types of medical exams, screenings and care to patients free of charge. In addition, during a year when COVID-19 has proven to be such a burden on the minds of many and the isolation, fear and confusion attached have had a profound impact, mental health could be key for local residents in need of such services. Fortunately, there are still appointment slots available for these services too.

“We also have plenty of medical and mental health appointments available,” Muccio informed. “This includes women’s health exams, general exams and physicals, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, chiropractic care and more. We have multiple therapists and even a psychiatrist on site to help with any mental health needs as well!”

Other changes to RAM’s 2020 Pahrump Clinic include increased cleaning and sanitization protocols, all instituted in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic as a means of reducing the risk of exposure for both patients and RAM staff and volunteers. All staff, volunteers and patients will be required to wear a face covering and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Patients will also be required arrive at the clinic at least 15 minutes prior to their appointment time and wait in the parking lot to be notified that they can proceed to the check-in desk, where they will have their temperature taken and complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire before heading into the clinic for service.

For more information on the 2020 Pahrump Clinic visit www.RAMUSA.org or call the NyE Communities Coalition at 775-727-9970.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com