90°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Appointments still available for Pahrump Remote Area Medical clinic

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 25, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Remote Area Medical’s 2020 Pahrump Clinic is just one week away and there are still appointment slots available, so residents of the valley and surrounding areas who are in need of medical services at no cost are encouraged to secure their spot today.

The Pahrump Clinic will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4 in the Pathways Innovative Education building on the Pahrump Valley High School campus, 2000 S. Mount Charleston Drive. This is the fifth consecutive year that RAM has made a visit to the Pahrump Valley but there are certain major changes to the process which attendees will want to take note. First and foremost is that patients will be seen on an appointment-only basis so anyone hoping to receive free medical services this year must make an appointment by no later than Oct. 2.

The RAM 2020 Pahrump Clinic appointment line can be reached any time between 5:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 865-500-8592. Residents are reminded that all services are 100% free and no health insurance or I.D. is required to attend the clinic.

“We are so thankful to have a plethora of providers this year, which is allowing us to expand the amount of people we can serve,” Pahrump RAM Committee Co-Chair Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times on Wednesday, Sept. 23. “We currently have plenty of dental spots open, especially for Sunday, but for Saturday as well.” The dental services include cleanings, filings and extractions, all procedures that can be quite a strain on the pocketbook, even for those with dental insurance.

While dental services may be the most sought-after each year, the Pahrump RAM Clinic also brings other types of medical exams, screenings and care to patients free of charge. In addition, during a year when COVID-19 has proven to be such a burden on the minds of many and the isolation, fear and confusion attached have had a profound impact, mental health could be key for local residents in need of such services. Fortunately, there are still appointment slots available for these services too.

“We also have plenty of medical and mental health appointments available,” Muccio informed. “This includes women’s health exams, general exams and physicals, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, chiropractic care and more. We have multiple therapists and even a psychiatrist on site to help with any mental health needs as well!”

Other changes to RAM’s 2020 Pahrump Clinic include increased cleaning and sanitization protocols, all instituted in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic as a means of reducing the risk of exposure for both patients and RAM staff and volunteers. All staff, volunteers and patients will be required to wear a face covering and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Patients will also be required arrive at the clinic at least 15 minutes prior to their appointment time and wait in the parking lot to be notified that they can proceed to the check-in desk, where they will have their temperature taken and complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire before heading into the clinic for service.

For more information on the 2020 Pahrump Clinic visit www.RAMUSA.org or call the NyE Communities Coalition at 775-727-9970.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Eric and Lara Trump show their support for U.S. Represen ...
VIDEO: Eric Trump stops in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Eric Trump led a “Make America Great Again” event in the Pahrump Valley on Thursday as the days before the 2020 election wind down. The event occurred at the Pahrump Valley Winery.

DJ Zuloaga/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lathan Dilger, left, and Audrey Study teamed to ...
Dilger, Study team to win Mike’s Midnight Madness
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association championships in Tonopah just weeks away, Pahrump pitchers have been getting ready by competing in both NSHPA-sanctioned tournaments and the more informal backyard series tournaments.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Never Forgotten Animal Society's Executive Director Pat Lemi ...
Local animal rescue hosts free adoption event
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from a local animal rescue agency are hosting a three-day animal adoption event beginning today through Sunday.

Jeff Meehan/Tonopah Times The exterior of the Belvada as seen in a 2019 file photo.
Tonopah’s Belvada Hotel nearing grand opening
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Belvada is included in a long list of Tonopah area sites named on the National Register of Historic Places, appearing under its original name of State Bank and Trust Company.

Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across the northwest valley on Sunday, June 28, ...
Cortez Masto joins colleagues in seeking federal aid for fires
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Amid devastating wildfires and rangeland fires across the West, and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto joined Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, along with seven senators and 34 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, in a letter asking Senate and House leaders to replenish and increase funding for wildfire response and recovery.

The crowd listens to President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing i ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: The perspective from deep inside the madding crowd
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s differing standards for political protests and presidential rallies came into sharp relief when President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas recently.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Members of the assembly file out of chambers during the ...
Business groups laud judge’s ruling on taxes
Staff Report

The Retail Association of Nevada, Nevada Trucking Association, Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses issued statements Monday in response to Carson City District Court Judge James Russell’s ruling on the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of SB551 and SB542 passed during the 2019 legislative session.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to mee ...
State starts preparing for COVID-19 vaccine
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation to support widespread immunization efforts to help Nevada prepare for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.