Argument leads to two arrests in Pahrump area

Two Pahrump men are facing charges following an argument, which ended up turning physical.

Photo courtesy of Nye County Detention Center Pahrump resident Nyklas Trone, 28, was charged with battery with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and attempted murder, following his arrest on August 10.

Photo courtesy of Nye County Detention Center Pahrump resident Christopher Storm, 47, was booked on battery with a deadly weapon, and child abuse charges following his arrest on August 10.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, sheriff’s office deputies responded to a residence along the 3700 block of Flamingo Road on Friday, Aug. 9, at approximately 9:30 p.m. for a reported multi-person fight in progress.

“At some point during the fight, Nyklas Trone, age 28, of Pahrump, allegedly stabbed one victim in the chest.” according to the release. “Trone and the others fled the scene, and detectives conducted a thorough investigation the night of the incident.”

The following day, detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for Trone and another man, identified as Christopher Storm, age 47, of Pahrump, according to the news release.

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed the arrest warrants at two separate residences in Pahrump,” the release noted. “Both Storm and Trone were successfully taken into custody. Storm was booked for battery with a deadly weapon and child abuse, while Trone was booked on battery with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and attempted murder.”

The sheriff’s office declined to identify the alleged victim in the altercation.

