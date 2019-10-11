Arts, humanities celebrated in Nevada

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Judy Strait of Strait Art Gallery had a large number of artworks on display during the Art and Sol event as shown in this 2018 file photo.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed October as Arts and Humanities Month in Nevada.

“The arts and humanities enhance and enrich the lives of every citizen of the Silver State,” the proclamation reads.

The proclamation goes hand-in-hand with National Arts and Humanities Month in which arts and cultural organizations throughout the country recognize the importance of the arts and humanities to the cultural and economic health of its citizens and communities.

“National Arts and Humanities Month gives us a chance to celebrate the often overlooked economic, educational, and civic engagement values that the arts impart in our daily lives,” Robert L. Lynch, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts and national coordinator of Arts and Humanities Month, said in a statement from the Nevada Arts Council. “The arts allow us to explore ideas, express emotions, and better appreciate cultures from around the world, and I hope that everyone will take part to celebrate and recognize the creative and cultural value of the arts and humanities in our communities.”

National Arts and Humanities Month is coordinated by Americans for the Arts, the national organization working to empower communities with the resources and support necessary to provide access to all of the arts for all of the people. This month-long celebration grew out of National Arts Week, which was started in 1985 by the National Endowment for the Arts and Americans for the Arts.

“The arts and humanities play a critical role in Nevada,” said Tony Manfredi, executive director of the Nevada Arts Council. “They encourage creativity, spur innovation, drive economic health, express traditions, share experiences, increase communication and enhance skills that are needed in all sectors of society and work. The Nevada Arts Council is proud to celebrate October with Nevada Humanities and all Nevadans.”

The Nevada Arts Council, a division of the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, was founded in 1967 as the state agency charged with ensuring that state and national funds support cultural activity and encourage participation in the arts throughout Nevada.

The agency’s programs and services are designed to support creative expression, animate communities, diversify local economies and provide lifelong learning in the arts for all Nevadans.

The Nevada Arts Council is funded by the State of Nevada, the National Endowment for the Arts, and other public and private sources.

More information about National Arts and Humanities Month is available at www.AmericansForTheArts.org/nahm

View events across the nation and add yours to the celebration at http://artsmeet.artsusa.org