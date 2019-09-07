79°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

At least 4 hurt in crash involving Nye team school bus, roadway construction equipment

By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times
September 6, 2019 - 6:13 pm
 

At least four people were injured in a crash involving a school bus carrying the Pahrump Valley High School junior varsity football team and a piece of roadway construction equipment, officials reported.

The crash occurred late Thursday night along Nevada Highway 160 in a work zone south of Pahrump near the Tecopa turnoff, the Nye County School District reported.

“We were notified this morning all four students have been medically released with minimal injuries,” the district said in a statement.

NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said in an email: “Apparently, a Nye County School bus was side-struck by a front-wheeler loader with a special attachment used for moving concrete barrier rail.”

The NDOT contractor, who was not found at fault, was moving barrier rail along the westbound lanes when the crash occurred, Illia said.

Each barrier rail section measures 12-foot in length and weighs approximately 5,500 pounds apiece, Illia said.

The NHP is leading the investigation. The Pahrump Valley Times left messages seeking additional information on any findings.

The crash occurred at mile marker 26 in Clark County.

“Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident along with Nye County Sheriff’s deputies and dispatchers, Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue Services (Fire and ambulance), Clark County Volunteer Fire Department Station 79 (Mountain Springs), Las Vegas Metro Police, AMR Ambulance, Mercy Air and Nevada Department of Transportation,” the school district’s statement said.

Nye Schools Superintendent Dale Norton thanked “all responders for their quick action and for putting the safety of our students and staff first and foremost,” the statement said. “He would also like to thank the parents and Good Samaritans who stopped to assist.”

“Superintendent Dale Norton commends the coaches, student-athletes and the driver for their actions immediately following the accident during a time of crisis,” the statement said. “Given the circumstances, everything was handled very well.”

Illia said that the road project — along the main route connecting Pahrump and Las Vegas — includes widening Highway 160 and rehabilitating 22 miles of deteriorating roadway from roughly the Nye County line to the Mountain Springs community.

This is a breaking story. Check the Pahrump Valley Times and our Facebook page for updates as more information becomes available.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Nevada’s improvement includes gains in the K-12 achievement category, which reli ...
Nevada escapes cellar in annual Quality Counts education ranking
By Amelia Pak-Harvey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Silver State now ranks ahead of New Mexico in annual rankings by Education Week, but state education officials say that move up made Nevada the fastest-improving state.

Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal The north portal of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel
Yucca Mountain advocate John Shimkus retiring from Congress
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., who for years advocated to open a nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain in Nevada, announced Friday he will not seek re-election to Congress.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Sept. 4 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $8 million.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Local first responders stand before Pahrump Valley Fir ...
Pahrump area planned next week for 9/11
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A special ceremony is scheduled next week at the Calvada Eye to honor and remember those who perished in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Homestead Botanical Gardens representative Jessica Ryals pr ...
Nevada agriculture official gives Nye overview of hemp
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Since the release of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized the commercial production of hemp as an agricultural product, a whole new industry has blossomed in America and many members of the Nye County community are determined not to be left behind when it comes to what some call the next big thing in agriculture.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Nuclear Waste Repository Office Geoscientist Joh ...
Sampling shows no detectable tritium in Nevada groundwater for fourth year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Starting in 1951, the Nevada National Security Site, then known as the Nevada Test Site, became a nuclear testing ground in America, with both atmospheric and underground detonations taking place over a period of several decades.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Joseph Bradley poses for a photo in his Pahrump office, ...
Bradley to challenge Hafen for Nevada Assembly seat
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Former law enforcement officer and board-certified addictionologist Dr. Joseph Bradley will be taking another shot at the Nevada Assembly District 36 seat, challenging appointed Assemblyman Greg Hafen II in the 2020 election.

Thinkstock The Nye County Sheriff's Office said that it wants to remind parents that even deact ...
Nye sheriff’s office: Deactivated cell phones can dial 911
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though it’s not uncommon for a parent to let their child play with their old cell phone as a toy once they buy a new cell phone for themselves, that act, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, is creating serious issues, even though the phone is disabled and out of service.