At least 4 hurt in crash involving Nye team school bus, roadway construction equipment

Photo courtesy Nevada Department of Transportation This photo shows an example of a front-wheeler loader with a special attachment used for moving concrete barrier rail.

At least four people were injured in a crash involving a school bus carrying the Pahrump Valley High School junior varsity football team and a piece of roadway construction equipment, officials reported.

The crash occurred late Thursday night along Nevada Highway 160 in a work zone south of Pahrump near the Tecopa turnoff, the Nye County School District reported.

“We were notified this morning all four students have been medically released with minimal injuries,” the district said in a statement.

NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said in an email: “Apparently, a Nye County School bus was side-struck by a front-wheeler loader with a special attachment used for moving concrete barrier rail.”

The NDOT contractor, who was not found at fault, was moving barrier rail along the westbound lanes when the crash occurred, Illia said.

Each barrier rail section measures 12-foot in length and weighs approximately 5,500 pounds apiece, Illia said.

The NHP is leading the investigation. The Pahrump Valley Times left messages seeking additional information on any findings.

The crash occurred at mile marker 26 in Clark County.

“Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident along with Nye County Sheriff’s deputies and dispatchers, Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue Services (Fire and ambulance), Clark County Volunteer Fire Department Station 79 (Mountain Springs), Las Vegas Metro Police, AMR Ambulance, Mercy Air and Nevada Department of Transportation,” the school district’s statement said.

Nye Schools Superintendent Dale Norton thanked “all responders for their quick action and for putting the safety of our students and staff first and foremost,” the statement said. “He would also like to thank the parents and Good Samaritans who stopped to assist.”

“Superintendent Dale Norton commends the coaches, student-athletes and the driver for their actions immediately following the accident during a time of crisis,” the statement said. “Given the circumstances, everything was handled very well.”

Illia said that the road project — along the main route connecting Pahrump and Las Vegas — includes widening Highway 160 and rehabilitating 22 miles of deteriorating roadway from roughly the Nye County line to the Mountain Springs community.

This is a breaking story. Check the Pahrump Valley Times and our Facebook page for updates as more information becomes available.