Attorney general urges caution in job searches

State Attorney General Aaron Ford issued another warning for Nevadans to be on the lookout for fake job opportunities advertised online or on flyers as fraudsters take advantage of more people searching for work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“During this difficult time with unprecedented unemployment, scammers are looking for opportunities to obtain your personal information or take your money,” Ford said. “Be alert for red flags when applying for jobs online or through flyers.”

Fake job postings can appear in many of the same places legitimate job openings are posted: online, in newspapers or on the TV or radio. The job posting might not be legitimate, however, and Nevadans should stay alert for red flags, such as:

Requiring a payment such as a fee for certification, training materials or their expenses for placing you with the company. Employers and employment firms should not ask for money in return for the promise of a job.

Asking for your bank account or credit card information. As always, avoid providing your financial information to someone you do not know unless you are making a purchase from or a payment to a trusted source.

Asking for personal details usually not included in most listings. Some postings are a phishing attempt for your personal information. Do not share anything you are uncomfortable including.

Including language that the position is “previously undisclosed” for government jobs. Information for all federal, state, city and county jobs is free and available on official websites.

Additionally, work-from-home scams offer the opportunity to do tasks at home and earn money. Oftentimes, these offers might include an up-front fee. These offers are sometimes an attempt to lure you into paying more money for “training” or “expert advice,” which will leave you with debt and not much else.

Before paying the fees, look for red flags such as offering high pay for minimal work, asking you to accept money on behalf of the employer or someone else, not requiring or recommending experience and asking for money to pay for a background check, membership, training or merchandise.

When looking for job placement with an unfamiliar company, conduct research through online search engines, the Better Business Bureau and news articles that mention the company. Researching the company might indicate whether the company is offering a legitimate employment opportunity. Don’t be afraid to ask specific questions about the company, including details about the position, pay structure and management.

Others might consider the opportunity to sell products to friends and family through multilevel marketing or direct sales. While some multilevel marketing opportunities are legitimate, others might be illegal pyramid schemes. As with any business opportunity, research the company through online searches and consumer websites.

Some red flags for a pyramid scheme over a legitimate MLM include promoters making extravagant promises about your earning potential, promoters emphasizing recruiting new distributors rather than selling a product or service and promoters using high-pressure sales tactics, such as stating you may miss your opportunity if you don’t act quickly.

If you have been victimized by any crime related to the COVID-19 pandemic, please report your experience to the attorney general’s office at ag.nv.gov/Complaints/File_Complaint/