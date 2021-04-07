56°F
Average gas prices tick up on the week

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
April 7, 2021 - 12:54 am
 
Getty Images Nevada experienced the fourth largest weekly decrease in the price of gasoline this week, according to a report from the American Automobile Association.
Getty Images Nevada’s decrease of 7 cents was equal to the decrease seen in Arizona, Minnesota, Washington and Kansas and trailed only Alaska (10 cents), Idaho (10 cents) and Wisconsin (8 cents). Wisconsin’s decrease was particularly noteworthy as the state is also the least expensive for gas at $1.22 per gallon on average.
Getty Images Nevada’s decrease of 7 cents was equal to the decrease seen in Arizona, Minnesota, Washington and Kansas and trailed only Alaska (10 cents), Idaho (10 cents) and Wisconsin (8 cents). Wisconsin’s decrease was particularly noteworthy as the state is also the least expensive for gas at $1.22 per gallon on average.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline ticked up on Monday, on a weekly basis, just above the rise on the national side.

Data from the American Automobile Association show the statewide average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.33 on Monday, 2 cents higher on a week-over-week basis. Just over a month ago, the cost at the pump was $2.95 for a gallon of regular gasoline.

On the national side, the week-over-week cost of a gallon of gas rose by 1 cent on Monday to $2.87 a gallon.

AAA predicts a rise as people in the U.S. continue to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We anticipate demand will continue to increase throughout the month as vaccinations become more widely available and weather turns warmer,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “This will lead to fluctuation at the pump throughout the spring season.”

A factor that may keep the national average under $3 a gallon is the price of crude, AAA notes.

“After hitting a 12-month high of $66/bbl last month, crude has been priced mostly at the $60/bbl mark recently,” AAA states in its release. “If it stays low, even with demand increasing, it will contribute to less frequent pump price jumps.”

AAA also noted that at the end of last week, crude did start to see higher movement due just after a production announcement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route using a AAA Mobile app, which is available for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Tenants who received an eviction notice from their landlord, fill out forms at the Civil Law Se ...
Local advocates for tenants praise eviction ban extension
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Local anti-homeless groups and tenant advocates applauded the move Monday, but a representative for a Nevada apartment association called the move “devastating” for struggling landlords.

Nevada Department of Veterans Services Katherine Miller
Miller tapped for rural VA advisory committee
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs appointed Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Katherine “Kat” Miller to serve on the Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans’ Rural Health Advisory Committee, according to a Monday announcement.

Getty Images The acquisition consolidates a large land position along the Reliance Fault Zone, ...
Scorpio Gold adds Nye County footprint
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Scorpio Gold Corp., a Canadian mining company, purchased the Kinross Manhattan Property from affiliates of Kinross Gold Corp., according to the press release.

Immunize Nevada Heidi Parker
We have the tools to control COVID-19
By Heidi Parker Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With the governor’s announcement that all Nevadans 16-plus will be able to get the COVID vaccine after April 5, we’ll soon get to experience the things we missed last year.

Wells Fargo Brian Formisano
Do you have a plan in place for wildfire season?
By Brian Formisano Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock Internal Revenue Service building.
Third round of stimulus checks go out
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced at the end of March the disbursement of several million more payments in the third batch of Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan.

FILE--Assemblywoman Selena Torres, D-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during an Education Commit ...
Eviction reform, affordable housing debated in Carson City
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Lawmakers heard bills about reforming the eviction process and building more affordable housing in Nevada as a Friday deadline for passing bills from committees approached.

Altercation in casino parking lot leads to arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man suspected of threatening patrons with a large stick in the parking lot of the Pahrump Nugget, was turned in by his own mother, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.