Average gas prices tick up on the week

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline ticked up on Monday, on a weekly basis, just above the rise on the national side.

Getty Images Nevada experienced the fourth largest weekly decrease in the price of gasoline this week, according to a report from the American Automobile Association.

Getty Images Nevada’s decrease of 7 cents was equal to the decrease seen in Arizona, Minnesota, Washington and Kansas and trailed only Alaska (10 cents), Idaho (10 cents) and Wisconsin (8 cents). Wisconsin’s decrease was particularly noteworthy as the state is also the least expensive for gas at $1.22 per gallon on average.

Data from the American Automobile Association show the statewide average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.33 on Monday, 2 cents higher on a week-over-week basis. Just over a month ago, the cost at the pump was $2.95 for a gallon of regular gasoline.

On the national side, the week-over-week cost of a gallon of gas rose by 1 cent on Monday to $2.87 a gallon.

AAA predicts a rise as people in the U.S. continue to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We anticipate demand will continue to increase throughout the month as vaccinations become more widely available and weather turns warmer,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “This will lead to fluctuation at the pump throughout the spring season.”

A factor that may keep the national average under $3 a gallon is the price of crude, AAA notes.

“After hitting a 12-month high of $66/bbl last month, crude has been priced mostly at the $60/bbl mark recently,” AAA states in its release. “If it stays low, even with demand increasing, it will contribute to less frequent pump price jumps.”

AAA also noted that at the end of last week, crude did start to see higher movement due just after a production announcement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus.

