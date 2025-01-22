Avoid probate with Savon Estate Planning

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Rick “Probate Killer” Cosgrove, owner of Savon Estate Planning, has been operating in Las Vegas since 2019 and Pahrump for the past four months.

Rick “Probate Killer” Cosgrove is the owner of Savon Estate Planning, which is located inside Security National Mortgage Company at 401 S. Frontage Rd., Suite 5. Cosgrove has been operating in Las Vegas since 2019, and in Pahrump for the past four months. To celebrate, a ribbon-cutting grand opening with members of the Chamber of Commerce was held on Wednesday, January 8.

Cosgrove has personal experience with seeing the assets of a passed-on family member tie up in probate for years, the value dwindled by mounting attorney fees. With a long career in the financial services industry, Cosgrove dismays at “…watching families end up in probate.”

Now, Cosgrove is dedicated to preserving his clients’ wealth by thoroughly examining and setting up asset protection, like wills, trusts, power of attorney, life insurance, property deeds and more. “I’m just passionate about helping families preserve their wealth,” says Cosgrove.

“So, $850 gets you the trust, all the supporting documents, power of attorneys and all medical directives. $850 gets you the whole package, and that’s prepared, signed, notarized and fully executed,” says Cosgrove about the one-time fee he charges for his comprehensive services. This also includes an annual review of his clients’ portfolio to ensure any life changes are properly noted in their documents. “There’s no charge. I’ll consult as many times as somebody needs to feel comfortable,” states Cosgrove. “I want to get paid once, and that’s it. I don’t want another dime from you. I just want to be paid for what I do for the initial, and then you have me in your corner for life.”

Rick Cosgrove can be reached by phone at (702) 867-3280 or by email at rick@savonestateplanning.com. His website is www.savonestateplanning.com.