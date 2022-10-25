B2B Expo aims to reignite Pahrump business following pandemic struggles

The 2022 B2B Expo will on Nov. 17 will will feature more than 50 local businesses and nonprofits as they showcase their products, services and wares.

Pahrump Valley Times file photo A long list of business sectors set up shop at Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's 21st annual Biz and Home Expo at in April 2019.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times file photo Rose Nixon, owner of Nixon Handcrafted was one of more than two-dozen vendors at the Small Business Owners Expo at the Pahrump Nugget on Oct. 11, and 12. The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a business-to-business expo there on Nov. 17

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Chamber of Commerce will reintroduce a concept exclusively for business owners and operators.The 2022 B2B Expo will be held at the Pahrump Nugget from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.on Nov. 17. The event will feature more than 50 local businesses and nonprofits as they showcase their products, services and wares.

”Attendees can look forward to a variety of area businesses to meet along with refreshments,” organizers say.

The 2022 B2B (business-to-business) Expo will take place in the conference areas of the Nugget to accommodate all the booths. It aims to provide a platform for businesses to network with other businesses, build relationships, promote and market their products and services and create business opportunities with their peers.

The pandemic forced many business to close for extended periods and fueled uncertainty amongs customers about the economy. The ongoing labor shortage has made it difficult on businesses, despite the rebound of the economy.

“I know a lot of businesses have struggled to maintain service due to lack of employees. But it is improving. Employment is trending upward, and the business climate here is definitely improving,” Chamber CEO Jenney Sartin said, “The energy, and excitement of the community is increasing. We want to keep moving things forward and as the re-imagined B2B Expo returns, the Chamber shares the business community’s optimism for 2023.”

If you are interested in highlighting your business in a significant way, this one-day Expo features all kinds of businesses connecting in one place to:

Reinforce current professional relationships

Spark new partnerships

Increase your business connections

Showcase your company’s insight, talent, expertise, products, and services

For more information and to reserve your exhibitor space contact Mitch, Events Coordinator, by email at: Mitch@Pahrumpchamber.com.