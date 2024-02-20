Bake Sale to support splash pad shade structure

“Cookies, muffins and breads galore! Join us for all the baked goods you adore!”

Getty Images Pahrump Mother's Corner will host a bake sale on Feb. 24 with proceeds to help with the purchase of a shade structure for when the Pahrump splash pad is built.

This was the catchy little quote offered by Mackayla Turley when asked about the upcoming Pahrump Mother’s Corner Bake Sale, an event scheduled for next Saturday with the goal of raising funds to support an initiative that the group has had a major hand in pushing forward, the Pahrump splash pad project.

The town of Pahrump has already secured a $50,000 grant toward building the splash pad itself and now, Pahrump Mother’s Corner is angling to raise funds to purchase a shade structure for the splash pad once it’s complete.

“Pahrump Mother’s Corner in a tight-knit, local community of mothers. We have a group on Facebook for planning in-person playgroups, mama events and community swaps,” Turley detailed for the Pahrump Valley Times. “But most of our connections come from meeting in person… The group was started to make the ‘village’ you always hear about but can never seem to find as a mom. Instead of searching for it, a bunch of friends and I decided to create the village we wanted and open it up to others to join.”

Pahrump Mother’s Corner hosts all kinds of events for its members each year, all free and this was how the idea to hold a bake sale originally came about.

“Many of our events request participants bring a snack to share, to ease the hosting burden. Over time, we found our group has some pretty amazing bakers!” Turley explained. “It seemed like the perfect event to get the community involved in this project.

“There will be a wide range of things to choose from – both savory and sweet,” she continued. “Everything from muffins and cupcakes to bread and cookies, you name it, it’ll probably be there.”

As to the price structure, there will be no set prices but rather, sales will be donation-based. “We will be accepting cash and Venmo and any amount toward our goal is appreciated!” Turley remarked.

The Splash Pad Shade Bake Sale Fundraiser will take place Saturday, Feb. 24 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. Sales will starts at 9 a.m. and continue until 11 a.m. or until all the goodies are sold out.

To volunteer or donate baked goods email PahrumpMothersCorner@runbox.com

