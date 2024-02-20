58°F
Bake Sale to support splash pad shade structure

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
February 20, 2024 - 11:23 am
 
Getty Images Pahrump Mother's Corner will host a bake sale on Feb. 24 with proceeds to help with the purchase of a shade structure for when the Pahrump splash pad is built.

“Cookies, muffins and breads galore! Join us for all the baked goods you adore!”

This was the catchy little quote offered by Mackayla Turley when asked about the upcoming Pahrump Mother’s Corner Bake Sale, an event scheduled for next Saturday with the goal of raising funds to support an initiative that the group has had a major hand in pushing forward, the Pahrump splash pad project.

The town of Pahrump has already secured a $50,000 grant toward building the splash pad itself and now, Pahrump Mother’s Corner is angling to raise funds to purchase a shade structure for the splash pad once it’s complete.

“Pahrump Mother’s Corner in a tight-knit, local community of mothers. We have a group on Facebook for planning in-person playgroups, mama events and community swaps,” Turley detailed for the Pahrump Valley Times. “But most of our connections come from meeting in person… The group was started to make the ‘village’ you always hear about but can never seem to find as a mom. Instead of searching for it, a bunch of friends and I decided to create the village we wanted and open it up to others to join.”

Pahrump Mother’s Corner hosts all kinds of events for its members each year, all free and this was how the idea to hold a bake sale originally came about.

“Many of our events request participants bring a snack to share, to ease the hosting burden. Over time, we found our group has some pretty amazing bakers!” Turley explained. “It seemed like the perfect event to get the community involved in this project.

“There will be a wide range of things to choose from – both savory and sweet,” she continued. “Everything from muffins and cupcakes to bread and cookies, you name it, it’ll probably be there.”

As to the price structure, there will be no set prices but rather, sales will be donation-based. “We will be accepting cash and Venmo and any amount toward our goal is appreciated!” Turley remarked.

The Splash Pad Shade Bake Sale Fundraiser will take place Saturday, Feb. 24 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. Sales will starts at 9 a.m. and continue until 11 a.m. or until all the goodies are sold out.

To volunteer or donate baked goods email PahrumpMothersCorner@runbox.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

No same-day registration for Nye’s next live tax sale
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is coming up on its next delinquent property tax sale and there is going to be a big change to the process — for the first time, there will be no same-day registration available.

Rare opportunity to kayak in Death Valley
Staff Report

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – A temporary lake provides a rare opportunity to kayak in the driest place in the United States: Death Valley National Park.

2024 Dark Sky Festival could lure thousands to Death Valley
Staff Report

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Explore the wonders of space from one of the darkest locations in the United States. The Death Valley Dark Sky Festival will take place Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3. This popular event was attended by over 3,500 people last year.

Cotillion Cake Auction generates $5k
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2nd Annual Cake Auction to benefit the Nye County Cotillion took place this past Saturday and though event organizers said attendance wasn’t as strong as they would have liked, those that did take part more than made up for the lack of a large crowd.

Rains force relocation of several government offices
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the recent rains in the valley further damaging the already dilapidated building at 2101 E. Calvada Blvd., Nye County has had to accelerate the shuffling of the offices formerly housed at that location. The Nye County Finance, Human Resources and Natural Resources offices, as well as the Nye County Water District and the town of Pahrump’s Ambulance Billing offices, have all been affected by the need to abandon the building and several staff members are consequently working from home.

County grants $20k to support veteran service dogs program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As a certified service dog trainer and dog behavior specialist, Tynia Dickson is well-versed in the positive impacts that these animals can have on a person’s well-being but an untrained dog can be a huge source of frustration. That’s why, after having faced this problem herself and created a strategy to deal with it, Dickson started the Sassy Trainer.

Help local kids at the Winter Bed Build
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A bed to sleep in – it may seem a simple thing but having a safe and comfortable bed to settle into each night is key to overall health and wellness.

Caucus 2024: Republicans in Nevada have spoken
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

A long line of Republicans in Pahrump wrapped from the Bob Ruud Community Center entrance to the rodeo arena to participate in the caucus last Thursday night. After Tuesday’s Presidential Preference Primary Election, where Nikki Haley lost in the Nevada Primary to “none of the above,” it was a symbolic vote from Republicans.