Ballot Question 1 will bring accountability and transparency to higher education

By Elliot Anderson & Warren Hardy Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 28, 2020 - 2:35 pm
 

Ballot Question 1, also known as the Nevada Higher Education Reform, Accountability, and Oversight Amendment, will provide accountability and transparency to higher education governance and deliver a system that Nevada’s taxpayers and students deserve. It ensures that the higher education bureaucracy and the Board of Regents are accountable to the people’s branch of government, just like every other taxpayer-funded entity in Nevada. As former state legislators on both sides of the aisle, we had a duty to ensure accountability, transparency, and oversight in Nevada government. But due to archaic Nevada law, we did not have the tools to keep the higher education bureaucracy and the Board of Regents accountable to Nevada taxpayers. Nevadans have an opportunity to change this status quo. For that reason, we are urging Nevadans to vote “yes” on Ballot Question 1 to bring accountability, transparency, and oversight to the higher education bureaucracy and the Board of Regents.

At its heart, Question 1 simply restores the basic American principle of checks and balances to Nevada government. Unlike every other agency, Nevada law prevents the people’s branch of government from holding the higher education bureaucracy and the Board of Regents accountable. Time and time again, even when we had bipartisan consensus, the Board of Regents could not be held accountable. This status quo has resulted in years of government waste, mismanagement, and lawsuits. While it will restore accountability, oversight, and transparency, Question 1 will not change the day-to-day operations of higher education. Nevada law will still require that the Board of Regents be elected and administer higher education, but it will provide accountability and transparency through independent oversight.

Sadly, the higher education bureaucracy’s budget, one that is larger than some of our colleges, and hefty expenditures have not paid off for our state. Even though Nevada spends $1 billion per biennium on higher education, placing it 16th nationally in per-student funding, we rank just 46th in student attainment. Additionally, graduation rates at all of Nevada’s colleges are below the national average. And our inability to attract and keep top-rated leadership has burdened the state with millions in salaries for system executives, who stay for only a few years and leave with golden parachutes in extravagant, taxpayer-funded severance packages. This continual leadership turnover has cost the system the confidence of the business and philanthropic communities, burdening our institutions with fewer resources and fewer private-public partnership opportunities for our students.

Nevada deserves better than the status quo: Nevada deserves an accountable higher education bureaucracy and Board of Regents. With a “Yes” vote on Question 1, Nevada will be able to truly focus on the priorities of higher education in our state: serving students, economic diversification, creating a 21st century workforce, and advancing the pursuit of knowledge. That is why as former state legislators from both parties, we are joining with community leaders, business associations and executives, organized labor, Nevadans from every corner of our state, and higher education professionals in urging all Nevadans to vote “Yes” on Ballot Question 1, the Nevada Higher Education Reform, Accountability, and Oversight Amendment. For more information, please visit http://www.yeson1forhighereducation.com

Elliot Anderson is a former Democratic state assemblyman and Warren Hardy is a former Republican state senator.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Initial unemployment claims moderate, PUA claims jump
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For the week ending October 17, initial claims for unemployment insurance were down 2.6% for the week ending Oct. 17, according to finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Adrian Harpold/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A student pilots a drone to measure the surf ...
UNR researcher focused on Earth’s ‘critical zone’
Staff Report

The layer of earth where life exists, from the top of the tallest trees to the bottom of the groundwater table, is called the “critical zone.” What happens to this zone in the face of natural and human disturbance and climate change, can affect our ecosystems and natural resources, including water.

Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Spring Mountain National Recreation Area sign is see ...
Spring Mountains NRA selling firewood permits
Staff Report

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Spring Mountains National Recreation Area will be selling firewood permits on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be approximately 200 cords of wood available. Permits will be sold through Friday, Nov. 13th or until available permits are gone.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Pitaro makes hi ...
Murder defendant Dakota Saldivar receives 18 years to life
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The co-defendant who was charged with murdering his mother received the maximum sentence under Nevada law during his sentencing hearing on Friday, Oct. 23.

James Gathany/CDC file The updated guidance changes the definition of a “close contact” of ...
Prison outbreak spurs CDC to redefine ‘close contact’
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A small outbreak of COVID-19 in a Vermont prison has prompted a change in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for what qualifies as close contact with an infected person and illustrates the importance of wearing a mask.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with Clark C ...
Hiker rescued by helicopter on Wheeler Pass
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched for a report of a person trapped upon a 1,000-foot rock face while hiking in the area of Wheeler Pass, well off of Highway 160 on Oct. 16th, at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal file Open pit area of the Barrick Bullfrog Gold Mine as ...
Report suggests Mother Lode is apt name for Corvus project
Staff Report

Corvus Gold Inc. announced results for its Preliminary Economic Assessment of its Mother Lode Project east of Beatty, and they outline a potential large standalone mining project with attractive preliminary production and financial performance statistics.

Getty Images Open Enrollment for the Federal Health Insurance Exchange officially kicks off No ...
Healthcare.gov 2021 plans now available for viewing
Staff Report

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that consumers now can preview 2021 health care plans and prices on HealthCare.gov. This is an opportunity for consumers to compare coverage options ahead of Open Enrollment for the Federal Health Insurance Exchange, which officially kicks off Nov. 1.

Getty Images Data collection for the 2020 census ended at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time on O ...
Census wraps up with 99.98% completion rate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to updated numbers released Oct. 19 by the U.S. Census Bureau today, 99.98% of all housing units and addresses nationwide were accounted for in the 2020 census as of the end of self-response and field data collection operations on Oct. 15.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Golden Gaming Casino Manager Jim Mel ...
Cheryl Andersen recognized for contributions to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There are all sorts of people who dedicate their time and energy to helping others and in many cases, they go about their efforts unostentatiously, without any expectation of acknowledgement or reward.