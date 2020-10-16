63°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Bank backs Beatty seniors

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 16, 2020 - 8:49 am
 

Beatty Seniors, Inc. has received a $2,000 grant from American First National Bank to help the recently formed nonprofit fulfill its mission of serving Beatty’s senior citizens.

Presenting the check Oct. 6 at the bank’s Amargosa Valley branch, Rosalee Clasen said, “We are a community bank.” She said that the bank’s grants are aimed at helping people in low and middle income areas. Clasen is manager of the bank’s branches in Pahrump and Amargosa Valley.

Beatty Seniors, Inc., has followed the example of the Amargosa Seniors in becoming independent of government-run programs, seeking to have more direct local control of senior center operations.

The Beatty Senior Center is currently closed, but Beatty Seniors, Inc. is looking to enter into a lease and operational agreement with the county for use of the building. This would be like the arrangement Amargosa Seniors already have for the use of the senior center there.

The Beatty Town Advisory Board has also agreed for the town to cover the Senior Center’s utilities for an initial period once the organization is able to reopen it.

Beatty Seniors has been gathering donations from individuals and businesses to help them get on good financial footing. They have encouraged people to choose them as the recipient charity to receive a small percentage from purchases on Amazon and at Smith’s.

They also are operating a thrift store, Thursday through Saturday mornings from the storage building behind the Beatty Senior Center.

The organization’s treasurer, Patti Butler, says they have a “grand plan of things to do to be a social center for our seniors,” and to provide hot lunches, and educational and recreational opportunities.

They have already re-instituted weekly bingo games, using the Beatty Community Center.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty. He is also president of the board of directors of Goldwell Open Air Museum.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The rights of voters in Nevada are outlined in Nevada Revise ...
Nevadans to consider five ballot questions – Part two
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times is presenting a series detailing each of the five statewide ballot questions that voters will be tasked with deciding this November.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over the summer of 2020, numerous heat records were broken ...
Heat records set in Death Valley this summer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In terms of summer heat, Death Valley National Park broke numerous heat records for 2020.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file photo Physicists from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas make a ...
Discovery by UNLV physicist could have far-reaching effect
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Physicists from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the University of Rochester have made a breakthrough in the long sought-after quest for a room-temperature superconductor, what they call the “holy grail” of energy efficiency.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Remote Area Medical returned to the Pahrump Valley for the f ...
The gift of health care – Nearly 400 served at fifth annual RAM clinic in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For some, it may not seem like much – an eye exam, a dental extraction, a women’s health exam, but for some, these services are often out of reach, coming at too high a cost to be borne. So when they are made available free of charge, it’s a blessing that can draw the greatest sense of gratitude.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak gives updates on Nevada's COVID-19 resp ...
Governor’s office completes quarantine, no new positives
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office announced Thursday that no staff members who came into contact with the positive case in the office tested positive for COVID-19 upon the conclusion of the full 14-day quarantine period.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal An area food drive begins tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 17 at ...
Area food drive gets underway on Saturday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An area food drive kicks off tomorrow at Walmart. The event is sponsored by Pahrump’s Quality Signs and Designs, KPVM-TV 25 and Ace Country Radio.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A groundbreaking ceremony for the new GravityLine pro ...
Energy storage project breaks ground in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A project nearly a full decade in the making, ARES Nevada LLC has finally moved the first shovelful of dirt to kick off construction of its brand new energy storage project, the ARES GravityLine, located right here in the Pahrump Valley, with an official groundbreaking ceremony hosted on Thursday, Oct. 8 in honor of the occasion.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A visual rendering of the exterior of the new animal shelte ...
Nye County awards $3.9 million contract for new animal shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many years of demand from the local community and repeated discussions at the commission level, Nye County is finally prepared to do away with a decades-old, deteriorating facility and move forward on the construction of a brand new animal shelter in the Pahrump Valley.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Statewide Ballot Question 6 focuses on increasing th ...
Nevadans to consider five ballot questions – Part five
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times is presenting a series detailing each of the five statewide ballot questions that voters will be tasked with deciding this November.