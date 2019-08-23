92°F
Barricaded suspect surrenders in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 23, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A Pahrump man is facing several charges after local law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance call.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, the incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at a residence on the 2300 block of Natalia Lane.

“Deputies learned that a male, identified as Michael Garry, 43, of Pahrump, had allegedly taken his girlfriend’s keys and car after a brief argument,” the release noted. “He also took the victim’s cell phone and hit her in the face with his head. The victim again called the sheriff’s office at approximately 2:15 p.m., from a neighboring house when Garry returned to the residence with the car.”

Upon responding to the home, deputies were unable to make contact with anyone inside the residence, despite the victim insisting that Garry was inside the residence.

The release went on to note that the victim gave consent for deputies to enter the home, but Garry had piled items in the front of the door preventing entry inside the home.

“It was determined that Garry was barricaded inside of the residence,” the release stated. “Nye County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene and deputies attempted to negotiate.”

After nearly two and a half hours, Garry eventually surrendered, where he was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, robbery and domestic battery, according to the release.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

