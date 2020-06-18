Beatty board kicks the can

When Beatty Town Advisory Board Chairman Dick Gardner said that tabling a funding request from Beatty Seniors Inc. looked like “kicking the can down the road,” Marty Campbell, president of the organization, said, “That’s OK. You’re not kicking it very far.”

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Town Advisory Board holds its first live meeting since the pandemic shutdown.

Beatty seniors, frustrated by the red tape and restrictions that come with government funding, formed the nonprofit to gain independent control of the operation of the Beatty Senior Center and its programs.

The organization approached the BTAB with a request for $20,000 as start-up money to fund its first nine months of operation, plus money for utilities each month.

Campbell announced, “Joanne and I are going to donate $1,000 to Beatty Seniors, Inc.” and handed the check to Beatty Senior Treasurer Patty Butler.

Butler told the board that the county will still operate the transportation program, and that they hope to lease the Senior Center building from the county. The county may also help with things like IT service.

BTAB Treasurer Erika Gerling and member Perry Forsyth both asked that the request be tabled until the board’s next meeting.

“I think everyone is going to think I’m going to be mean and horrible,” said Gerling, “but that’s why you made me treasurer. I need more time and more information before making a decision.” She said she had questions about when and how the transition from Nye County Senior Nutrition would happen and what the relationship with the county would be in the operation of the building.

Forsyth said he wanted to make it clear that he was not being negative toward the seniors.

“Understood,” said Butler. “It’s business straight up.”

This was the BTAB’s first in-person meeting since the pandemic shutdown. Chairman Gardner and member Randy Reed attended in person, with Gerling and Forsyth participating by telephone. Fewer than a dozen attended in the audience, most of them connected with Beatty Seniors. Chairs were spaced far apart in the large room of the Community Center, and everyone’s temperature was checked upon entering. Masks were encouraged, but most did not wear them.

On a separate matter, the board agreed to apply for a Nevada Division of Forestry Volunteer Fire Assistance Program grant in the amount of $8,175, with the required 10% match coming from the Volunteer Fire Department budget. If the grant is awarded, the money will be used to replace old, outdated fire hose.

The board also set a deadline of Friday, June 26 for interested parties to submit letters of interest to fill a vacant seat on the board. Rob Shirley, who also serves as a member of the Valley Electric Association board of directors, submitted a letter of resignation from the BTAB on May 12.

In his letter, Shirley simply stated, “After a considerable amount of thought, I will be resigning as a member of the Beatty Town Advisory Board. Thank you for all the work you do for the community and appreciate the opportunity to have served with you all. Please continue the excellent work and wish you all success in your endeavors.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.