76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Beatty board kicks the can

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 18, 2020 - 3:55 pm
 

When Beatty Town Advisory Board Chairman Dick Gardner said that tabling a funding request from Beatty Seniors Inc. looked like “kicking the can down the road,” Marty Campbell, president of the organization, said, “That’s OK. You’re not kicking it very far.”

Beatty seniors, frustrated by the red tape and restrictions that come with government funding, formed the nonprofit to gain independent control of the operation of the Beatty Senior Center and its programs.

The organization approached the BTAB with a request for $20,000 as start-up money to fund its first nine months of operation, plus money for utilities each month.

Campbell announced, “Joanne and I are going to donate $1,000 to Beatty Seniors, Inc.” and handed the check to Beatty Senior Treasurer Patty Butler.

Butler told the board that the county will still operate the transportation program, and that they hope to lease the Senior Center building from the county. The county may also help with things like IT service.

BTAB Treasurer Erika Gerling and member Perry Forsyth both asked that the request be tabled until the board’s next meeting.

“I think everyone is going to think I’m going to be mean and horrible,” said Gerling, “but that’s why you made me treasurer. I need more time and more information before making a decision.” She said she had questions about when and how the transition from Nye County Senior Nutrition would happen and what the relationship with the county would be in the operation of the building.

Forsyth said he wanted to make it clear that he was not being negative toward the seniors.

“Understood,” said Butler. “It’s business straight up.”

This was the BTAB’s first in-person meeting since the pandemic shutdown. Chairman Gardner and member Randy Reed attended in person, with Gerling and Forsyth participating by telephone. Fewer than a dozen attended in the audience, most of them connected with Beatty Seniors. Chairs were spaced far apart in the large room of the Community Center, and everyone’s temperature was checked upon entering. Masks were encouraged, but most did not wear them.

On a separate matter, the board agreed to apply for a Nevada Division of Forestry Volunteer Fire Assistance Program grant in the amount of $8,175, with the required 10% match coming from the Volunteer Fire Department budget. If the grant is awarded, the money will be used to replace old, outdated fire hose.

The board also set a deadline of Friday, June 26 for interested parties to submit letters of interest to fill a vacant seat on the board. Rob Shirley, who also serves as a member of the Valley Electric Association board of directors, submitted a letter of resignation from the BTAB on May 12.

In his letter, Shirley simply stated, “After a considerable amount of thought, I will be resigning as a member of the Beatty Town Advisory Board. Thank you for all the work you do for the community and appreciate the opportunity to have served with you all. Please continue the excellent work and wish you all success in your endeavors.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Mark Seligman, regional VP and general manager of ...
Pahrump casinos reopen for business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

By the looks of its parking lot, it appears that operations at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino are slowly, but surely, returning to normal, albeit with a few modifications, according to Regional Vice President and General Manager Mark Seligman of Golden Casino Group.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When choosing a peach or nectarine, the nose ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Show Dad that you think he’s a real peach
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This weekend we celebrate all the great fathers and father figures in our lives. One way to let them know how much we appreciate them is to make a fabulous dessert that’s just peachy! Or nectarine-y. Your choice.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood ...
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients treats veterans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is partnering with Vitalant Blood Services in encouraging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma. These much-needed plasma units could save lives of local veterans who might be fighting against the virus in the future.

Newest batch of CASAs sworn in
Newest batch of CASAs sworn in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There is a silver lining in nearly everything and for Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, the silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is the realization that conducting its advocate training courses online is not only quite easy, it has the potential to boost the overall success of the organization as a whole. As a result, the organization is now planning to shift its operations so that all of its training courses going forward are conducted virtually.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Experts say Nevada still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus cases
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When asked about the record numbers of new cases of the coronavirus in Clark County and Nevada, some national and local health authorities agreed on a few key points.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Amaranth is an excellent forage crop for chic ...
In Season: Amaranth is the perfect grain for our desert region
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There has been a trend in recent years toward eating less gluten and more ancient grains. I cannot speak to the health benefits of eating this type of diet, but I can tell you that there is an ancient grain that grows very well in our desert climate and poor soils.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Local fire crews responded to a multiple structure fire alo ...
Multiple structures destroyed by fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a number of fires throughout the valley last week.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Dwight Lilly as shown in a photo provided by the Nye County Sheriff ...
DA files complaint over misuse of co-op funds
Staff Report

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has filed a criminal complaint against four former board members of the Private Well Owners Cooperative, charging them with offenses including felony embezzlement and felony grand larceny, in connection with the secret diversion of co-op funds to the 2018 political campaign for County Commission of then-board member Dwight Lilly.