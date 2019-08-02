79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Beatty land-use workshop lacks local attendance

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 2, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

When the reporter covering an event and the town secretary constitute the total local attendance at an event in Beatty it is safe to say that the town was poorly represented.

It did draw a couple of county officials and one from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, but other than that, the presenters were left talking to themselves.

The event in question, a July 24 workshop for the Nellis Complex Joint Land Use Study, failed to draw a crowd, perhaps because it did not deal with the hot-button topic of expansion of the Nevada Test and Training Range.

The Joint Land Use Study was contracted by Clark County with financing from the Office of Economic Adjustment, Department of Defense.

The purpose of the local workshops are to gather information on how military activities and the needs and activities of nearby communities and residents impact each other.

The study deals with 25 issues affecting compatibility between public and military activities and land use. These include such things as air quality, biological resources, cultural resources, energy development, communication, use of broadcast frequencies, housing availability, light and glare, public services, roadway capacity, noise, vibration, water quality, and more.

According to the study fact sheet, the area covered by the study includes “parts of Clark, Nye, and Lincoln counties where civilian activities may impact current or future military operations or be impacted by those operations.”

The stated purpose of the study is to “ultimately serve as the planning area in which strategies for mitigating and avoiding compatibility issues are identified and implemented.”

Residents of Beatty and of the other communities in which the workshops are held, but who did not attend, are encouraged to provide input by filling out a survey which can be found on www.nelliscomplexjlus.com

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesy of Sam Peters Nevada District 4 Congressional Candidate Sam Peters owns two business i ...
Las Vegas businessman enters Nevada’s District 4 congressional race
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After serving as an officer in the United States Air Force for 20 years, it would be safe to say at this point, that Nevada resident Sam Peters is the sole Republican District 4 Congressional candidate who has earned a Bronze Star.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times People watch Kamala Harris in a live telecast at K7 B ...
Kamala Harris campaign takes focus on rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her team, have been moving across parts of rural Nevada in recent weeks to focus on issues facing less densely populated areas. The candidate, in a field of more than two dozen opponents, also participated in a virtual conference that was broadcast across several rural areas in the state.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Sunday July 28, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Pahrump fire ...
Pahrump crash sends 4 to hospital
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews remained busy as they responded to numerous service calls throughout the valley over the past few weeks.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 31 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $67 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A crime scene evolved into a HazMat response on Tuesday aft ...
Hazmat teams respond to crime scene in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were transported to Desert View Hospital while they were investigating a crime scene just before 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Music instructors at Foxter Music in Pahrump played for a c ...
Foxter Music celebrates 3 years in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A music store based in Pahrump entertained locals and visitors to the area as the owner celebrated three years in business.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Military Order of the Purple Heart Commander Dan Peterson, l ...
3rd annual ceremony set to honor Purple Heart Day in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

National Purple Heart Day will be observed around the country on Wednesday, Aug, 7 and for the third year running, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 of Pahrump will host a ceremony in honor of the occasion.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Laraine Babbitt.
Golden Years Queen holds first Caregivers Retreat in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Laraine Babbitt has many duties to attend to but perhaps the most special for the pageant winner is pursuing her personal platform.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office, Positive Pahrump and Pahrum ...
Back to School Supply Drive a success across Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s back to school season with Nye County students set to start the 2019-2020 school term on Aug. 12 and in an effort to help them gear up for the coming year, three area entities came together to host a Back to School Supply Drive on Saturday, July 27.