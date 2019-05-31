Beatty locals walk to remember fallen military

Beatty resident Randy Schroeder and his daughter, Kaci, were among those participating in the 2019 Operation Battle Born Ruck to Remember, culminating on Memorial Day.
The Schroeders walked 10 miles along U.S. 95, beginning at Nye County mile marker 73, as part of the event to remember fallen service members. Veterans and other volunteers helped to carry rucksacks holding 6,950 mil-spec dog tags—one for each military service member lost since 9/11, including 58 Nevadans.
The walking relay covered 376 miles, from the Carson City Veterans Memorial to the Boulder City Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
It was a cooperative effort between Truckee Meadows Community College Veterans and the UNLV Rebel Veterans organizations, with supporting sponsorship from Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment SALUTE, and VFW Post 12101. This was the second year for the event.
Randy, who worked for 32 years as a civilian contractor with the U.S. Air Force, noted that he had two sons who served in the Navy and returned home safely. “It was an honor to be able to do something to support the memory of those who were less fortunate,” he said. He also enjoyed walking with his daughter.
Kaci, a former Beatty High School graduate, who is director of marketing and communications, enrollment and student services at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, also enjoyed walking with her father and with colleagues from the university, including Ross Bryant, who is executive director of the school’s Military and Veterans Services Center.
“It was harder than I expected,” said Kaci, who carried one of the dog-tag-laden rucksacks weighing 30 pounds. “But then I thought of people in the military who carry heavier burdens over longer distances.”
Altogether, about 250 Southern Nevadans participated in the march after relieving the veterans who set out from the Battle Born Memorial in Carson City on May 17.
The southern contingent met the northerners on Tuesday in Tonopah for the final legs of the trek, which will end at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City in time for a special ceremony in the chapel at 1 p.m. on Monday.
The group aimed to cover about 70 miles a day, with each participant walking 10-mile increments while carrying one of four 30-pound “rucks” — short for rucksacks — containing a total of 6,950 dog tags in honor of service members who died since 9/11.
The 58 service members from Nevada who died were packed in a separate rucksack, carefully bundled together in American flag bandannas.
