Beatty locals walk to remember fallen military

The Schroeders walked 10 miles along U.S. 95, beginning at Nye County mile marker 73, as part of the event to remember fallen service members. Veterans and other volunteers helped to carry rucksacks holding 6,950 mil-spec dog tags—one for each military service member lost since 9/11, including 58 Nevadans.

It was a cooperative effort between Truckee Meadows Community College Veterans and the UNLV Rebel Veterans organizations, with supporting sponsorship from Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment SALUTE, and VFW Post 12101. This was the second year for the event.

Randy, who worked for 32 years as a civilian contractor with the U.S. Air Force, noted that he had two sons who served in the Navy and returned home safely. “It was an honor to be able to do something to support the memory of those who were less fortunate,” he said. He also enjoyed walking with his daughter.

Kaci, a former Beatty High School graduate, who is director of marketing and communications, enrollment and student services at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, also enjoyed walking with her father and with colleagues from the university, including Ross Bryant, who is executive director of the school’s Military and Veterans Services Center.

“It was harder than I expected,” said Kaci, who carried one of the dog-tag-laden rucksacks weighing 30 pounds. “But then I thought of people in the military who carry heavier burdens over longer distances.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.