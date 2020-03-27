Beatty resident positive for COVID-19 cleared

A Beatty resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has been cleared from self-isolation by state health officials.

Special to the Times-Bonanza The Nye County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the Beatty patient who tested positive for COVID-19, in partnership with Nye County Emergency Management. The patient was cleared by state health officials from self-isolation, a March 24 release from the county stated.

Nye County announced the Beatty man in his 60s tested positive on March 18. The patient was cleared from self-isolation by state health officials on Tuesday, according a release from Nye County.

As of early Wednesday, a Nye County spokesman stated that no other positive cases were reported within the county.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the Beatty patient in partnership with Nye County Emergency Management, according to a release.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that this male had frequented over the past few weeks the Post Office, Dollar Store, Eddie’s World, and Rebel Gas Station,” the March 20 release stated. “The male had contact with a transport company from Vegas, as well as one store in Las Vegas. The transport company and store were both notified.”

The exact source of the Beatty resident being infected was not found during the investigation. But the patient reported no physical contact with any people, though he did report that he was within “general conversation proximity with several people,” Nye County’s release stated.

The first responder wore “appropriate personal protective equipment” with all encounters with the patient, according to the release.

According to the county’s release, “There are insufficient tests for individuals to be tested as a precaution because you work or live in the community where a case is confirmed. Tests are being conducted on individuals who are exhibiting symptoms only. If you exhibit symptoms, please contact your health care provider for guidance.”

The county is urging the public to follow Gov. Steve Sisolak’s guidance to “stay home for Nevada.”

“This is the most effective way to prevent the continued spread of this virus,” the release stated. “If you have to go out for essential purposes, please ensure you remain six feet apart and wash your hands frequently. These measures have been identified to be helpful in preventing the spread by medical professionals.”

Nye County update

Multiple people in Pahrump were self-quarantining and awaiting testing results in mid-March.

“I don’t have an exact number, but approximately a dozen are voluntarily self-quarantining while waiting for test results,” said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis in an email on March 18.

Lewis didn’t give any details about the individuals self-quarantining.

Prior to the notice of the positive patient in Beatty, “Nye County Manager Tim Sutton, along with County Commission Chairman John Koenig, Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis, and Sheriff Sharon Wehrly had already signed a “Declaration of Existence of Local Emergency,” a release from Nye County stated.

In the release, Nye County Manager Tim Sutton stated, “In light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to better protect the citizens of Nye County, I am issuing the attached Emergency Declaration. This is being done in an abundance of caution and is similar to the Declaration issued during the recent Storm Area 51 event.”

Sutton continued: “The Board of County Commissioners is unable to meet at this time due to restrictions on public gatherings but the board will have the opportunity to review and ratify this Declaration at a future meeting. Several other Nevada counties have taken this precautionary step, which allows for quicker response in times of emergencies. The Declaration is also necessary to qualify for state and federal grant funding so we can hopefully offset some of the costs associated with fighting, treating, and containing the virus. Thank you all for your patience during this challenging time, and please know that we are doing all we can to reopen our offices and provide full county services.”

The number of people who tested positive in Nevada rose to 420, according to data from the state on Wednesday.

A recently launched website contained the data: http://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

According to the data, some of the patients tested may be from outside Nevada. Once an investigation is performed, some of those cases will be removed from the state data.

Over 5.100 people have been tested in the state at two private labs, LabCorp and Quest, the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory and the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory, according to the state’s data.

According to the state data, 10 deaths have occurred in Nevada due to COVID-19.

Contact Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com