Beatty residents discuss negative effects of solar projects

Immediate goal of petition drive is for BLM to revise Regional Management Plan.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A vehicle parked in front of the entrance to the Beatty Community Center during the meeting urges against solar projects in the area.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Melody Koivu, standing, moderates the discussion on the negative impacts the solar industry may bring to the community.

A group of Beatty area residents discussed methods to keep utility-scale solar energy projects from negatively impacting the community on Dec. 17 in the Beatty Community Center.

The event’s organizer and moderator, Melody Koivu, said that the ultimate goal was to preserve Beatty, but the immediate goal was to get the BLM to revise their Regional Management Plan, including standards for such projects.

In support of that end, Koivu has started a petition drive, copies of which were available at the meeting.

She said that the best-case scenario would be for nothing to happen that would threaten Beatty’s outdoor recreation and tourist economy or the stability of the community.

Aside from the recreation and tourism concerns, other possible negative impacts of solar utility projects in the area were mentioned or were speculated upon.

Negative effects on wildlife, including a possible tortoise migration, were brought up.

Possible dangers stemming from the breaking of the desert crust were mentioned, including the release of a fungus that causes valley fever, and, if near a wellhead protection area, possible contamination of the town’s water supply.

Perry Forsythe even wondered about the possibility that square miles of solar panels might create turbulence for small aircraft.

Amargosa resident Scott Harris said that another concern was fires in solar facilities. He said that the Amargosa Volunteer Fire Department had responded to three fires at a solar farm there. They had to wait for someone to let them into the facility and also wait for someone to cut power to make fighting the fire safe. In the meantime, residents downwind of the incident had to be evacuated because of toxic fumes produced by the fire.

Valley Electric Board of Directors member Frank Jarvis said that power produced by solar projects would cost more than what they are currently paying, so Valley Electric wouldn’t be using any of it.

Chad Marchand stressed the need to suggest alternatives to the BLM and developers. He said we need to be able to tell them, “This works better for the town and better for you, too.”

Koivu said, “We need to inform our community members about actions we can take. Most residents don’t want anything that harms tourism, but they think there’s nothing we can do about it. That is wrong.”

She thanked people for attending the meeting and encouraged them to help get petition signatures. She plans to submit the petition in February. Another discussion session may take place in February also.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.