67°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Ben Fluker crowned Hunk from Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Hunk from Pahrump Pageant took place this month with nine local men strutting their stuff before a crowd of nearly 200 attendees at the Sanders Family Winery.

At the end of the humor-filled event, contestant Ben Fluker secured the win and was crowned as Mr. Hunk from Pahrump.

Racy and rife with sexual innuendo, the night’s program brought continuous bubbles of mirth to the lips of those watching the show, along with plenty of cat-calling and wolf-whistling as well.

Kicking off the evening with a warm welcome was B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, founder of the Ms. Senior Golden Years and Nevada Silver Tappers. “These men, what a joy they have been!” Hetrick-Irwin enthused as everyone settled in. “They are absolutely wonderful.”

The pageant started off with a dance performance to a perfectly suited tune, “It’s Raining Men,” featuring Teri Rogers and MaRia Apodaca-Shady, who twirled around the stage area while each of the men vying for the crown that evening was introduced.

The contestants for the pageant included Ed Marcum, Mike Barbeau, Don Rogers, Gary Bennett, Roy Barns, Phil Raneri, Dean Feldhouser, Fluker, Ed Martinez and Bill Watson. However, just a day before the show, Bennett suffered an unfortunate injury and was unable to participate.

Garbed in T-shirts painted to look like bare, muscled chests, the Hunk from Pahrump contenders stepped into the spotlight one by one, flexing their biceps and swaggering across the stage while winking and posturing at the appreciative audience. Following introductions, each of the manly men were faced with the interview portion of the pageant.

Judges for the Mr. Hunk from Pahrump Pageant included Nevada Silver Tapper Chris Fay, 2004 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Mitzi Sears and Kim Cornell-Lyle, a dance instructor for the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years. Together, the trio posed a series of risque questions, causing attendees to howl with laughter at the contestants’ often equally bawdy responses.

Then it was on to the talent portion, where the contestants displayed their skills to the delight of the spectators.

From singing performances to comedic skits to dance routines, the Hunk of Pahrump contestants all did their very best to entertain, as did Ms. Senior Golden Years members Maryellen Swarowski and Jackie Greco, who helped keep the fun going by performing in between the pageant segments. It was evident from the raucous applause and continual laughs that evening that the efforts of all were a success.

At the conclusion of the pageant, after the judges had calculated all of the scores and made their determination between the nine amazing men, Fluker was given top honors and can now proudly call himself Mr. Hunk from Pahrump.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Prisoner Transport Services, the sheriff's office said, perio ...
PVT investigates: ‘Inhumanity’ to 6 prisoners prompts charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two individuals tasked with transporting extradited inmates from one jurisdiction to another, both found themselves as inmates for a while at the Nye County Detention Center, according to public records recently reviewed by the Pahrump Valley Times.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Terrie D'Antonio, District 5 director for Valley Electric As ...
New interim Valley CEO to serve in dual role
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Outgoing Valley Electric Association Inc. Interim CEO Dick Peck will depart from his role at the end of October, and a current board member will take his place as interim CEO until the search for a permanent replacement is completed. The search and hiring a permanent replacement, according to statements from the co-op, should be completed by Thanksgiving.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The parade is organized by the Pahrump Valley Chamber ...
Pahrump Fall Festival parade road closure
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close a portion of Nevada Highway 160 between Dandelion Street and Oxbow Avenue in Pahrump from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, for the 55th annual Fall Festival Parade, NDOT announced.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Rau Tama Nui, or Children of Many Cultures, was the fe ...
Pahrump luau brings in thousands to assist young people
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On a balmy evening in the Pahrump Valley, area residents donned their Hawaiian-style garb and headed out to the Lakeside Casino RV Resort boathouse for the 2019 CASA Luau, hosted by Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Sept. 25 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $14 million.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Top Notch owner Marcel Pontbriand stands alongside his two-t ...
Return to glory for historic vehicles in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

To call Pahrump business owner Marcel Pontbriand an automobile enthusiast would be a glaring understatement.

Jamie Domina/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Several members from the Pahrump Southern Nye ...
Pahrump youth to compete in Nevada 4-H competitions
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump youth will head to Winnemucca in early October for the Nevada 4-H Expo Competition—an event that has been on hiatus since the early 2000s.

Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. 95 was closed in both directions Tuesday night while troopers inv ...
1 dead after car, motorcycle collide near Amargosa Valley
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle near Amargosa Valley on Tuesday night.

Nevada Department of Transportation Approximately 50 Nevada schools in 13 different communities ...
Nevada taking part in Walk to School Day
Staff Report

Many Nevada schoolchildren will take part in organized events to walk or bicycle to school on Oct. 2 in recognition of International Walk to School Day, the state Transportation Department said.