Bids for Pahrump Medical Center will start at $2M

The Pahrump Medical Center is set to be sold at a public auction on May 17, according to a legal listing posted by the Nye County Board of Commissioners. Minimum bids will start at $2 million.

The county has owned the center, located on a 3.8-acre site at 1501 and 1503 E. Calvada Blvd., since 2005 when it aquired it through bankruptcy proceedings.

It’s home to an unoccupied 11,953-square-foot building built in 1995 and a 4,980-square-foot building built in 2001 that’s leased by First Choice Pregnancy Center.

County commissioners held a hearing on Jan. 19 to assess the property’s fair market value after ruling it was in the best interest of taxpayers to sell it.

“The Board finds that the property is no longer required for public use,” commissioners explained in a legal document advertising the sale.

The Pahrump Medical Center formerly housed the offices of Healthcare Partners of Nevada. In 2017, the health care company, now known as Intermountain Health, relocated to a new facility off Highway 160.

Much of the medical center has been vacant for nearly five years.

County commissioners had once considered relocating Nye County Health and Human Services staff to the site, until Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo proposed in June 2021 selling the building to another medical provider that would serve underinsured, low-income patients and veterans.

“That is the direction I am looking to have board support on, to get an appraisal and move forward on selling the Pahrump Medical Center with the intention of having a medical company come in and offer low-cost, zero-cost medical services to the people and constituents here in Nye County,” Blundo said, at the time.

Las Vegas-based Silver State Health Services, which provides low-cost medical care to homeless patients, veterans and others even expressed interest in acquiring the facility to expand into the Pahrump Valley.

“We see Pahrump as needing these services,” said CEO Mark Miyaoka in June 2021, as county officials discussed plans to sell the center. “We would like to come to Pahrump and offer our services here.”

However, the law prevents a direct sale of the county-owned property. Instead, it will be sold at a public auction and open to any would-be developer of the site.

Sealed bids must be received by 5 p.m. on May 16 at: Nye County Administration Department; 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite 100; Pahrump, NV 89048.

County commissioners will consider the bids at their public board meeting on May 17.

Those interested in buying the property can view it on March 18. A $500 registration fee is required to bid.