56°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

BLM concludes wild horse, burro gather operation last month

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 4, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

They are considered majestic, alluring, and a true symbol of the Wild West, but their numbers are a concern to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Nevada.

As such, on February 12, 2020, BLM officials at the Battle Mountain District’s Tonopah Field Office concluded a wild horse helicopter gather on the Reveille Herd Management Area (HMA) located about 50 miles east of Tonopah, according to a news release.

“BLM officials gathered 113 and removed 74 wild horses,” the release stated. “A total of 39 horses, both mares and studs, were released back onto the range. Approximately 100-125 wild horses remain in the HMA. All mares identified for release, a total of 22, were treated with the fertility control vaccine PZP-22 to slow the population growth rate of the remaining population within the HMA. PZP-22 is a temporary fertility-control vaccine that can prevent pregnancy in wild horses for one to two years.”

The release went on to state that the purpose of the gather was to reduce the impact to rangeland health and wildlife habitat by removing excess horses and apply fertility control to mares that were released back to the HMA in order to slow population growth rates and assist in maintaining wild horse population levels below the established Appropriate Management Level (AML) per court decisions from 1987, 2001, and 2002.

Additionally, the release noted that the post-gather population of 100 to 125 wild horses will allow for at least three years until the population nears the established high AML of 138 wild horses and another gather is scheduled.

“The BLM transported wild horses removed from the range to the BLM’s Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corrals located in Fallon, to be readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption and sale program,” the release stated. “Wild horses not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.”

For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.

Additional gather information is available on the BLM website at https://go.usa.gov/xdBp2.

The BLM, according its website, manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska.

The agency also administers 700 million acres of subsurface mineral estates throughout the nation.

In fiscal year 2018, the array of activities authorized on BLM-managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country.

The economic activity supported 471,000 jobs and contributed substantial revenue to the U.S. Treasury and state governments, mostly through royalties on minerals, the website noted.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com or on Twitter at pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alyssa Greenway/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Hypno Comics at 111 S. Frontage Road in Pah ...
Comic and game store expands in Pahrump
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hypno Comics, a place where friends and family can come and enjoy a night of traditional board games and other entertainment, is in its second year of operation in Pahrump.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has fought to keep autopsies secret. (Chase Stevens/Las Veg ...
Nevada Supreme Court rules autopsy reports are public
By Arthur Kane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled autopsies are public in response to an RJ lawsuit. Clark County spent more than $80,000 in taxpayer money fighting to keep autopsies secret.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Defendant Michael Wilson, represented by defense attorney Ca ...
Man enters guilty plea in death of adoptive mother
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After initially entering a not guilty plea more than a year ago, the individual arrested and charged with killing his adoptive mother has entered into a guilty plea agreement with Nye County prosecutors.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a page of the backup information provided o ...
New signage to grace Pahrump entry points
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Cracked, peeling and sun-damaged, the 15-year-old signs welcoming visitors to the Pahrump Valley and thanking them for making the trip are now set for replacement, with the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body for the town, voting to select a brand new design for said signs at its Feb. 19 meeting.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times When off duty, Dr. Alex Vaisman chose to be surrounded by hi ...
DVH physician remembered
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In the French language, it’s known as “Joie de Vivre,” where in English the term, as translated, is defined as “Joy of Living.”

Aaron Ford speaks to the Review-JournalÕs reader panel about his platform going into the 2 ...
Nevada joins 38 other states in Juul investigation
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday that his office is looking into marketing and sales practices of e-cigarette maker Juul.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fight for Nevada was formed last year with the goal of reca ...
Effort to recall Gov. Sisolak in signature gathering phase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The effort to recall Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is now officially in the petition gathering phase, with leads identified for each of Nevada’s 16 counties and Carson City.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Nevada attorney general’s office opens grant period
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A grant period has opened for nonprofits and Nevada agencies to apply for the Services-Training-Officers-Prosecutor (STOP) and Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) grants, according to a press release from the Nevada attorney general’s office.