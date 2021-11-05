73°F
News

Boil water order issued for 472 customers in Pahrump

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
November 5, 2021 - 12:56 pm
 

Great Basin Water Co. customers issued a boil water order for some customers in Pahrump.

Great Basin employees alerted 472 customers on Thursday with a “number of door tags and an alert from our customer portal + mobile app,” a spokeswoman from Corix Group of Companies said.

“We are currently working with our lab to have samples back from testing by Monday to life the order,” the spokeswoman said. “We will be working Saturday and Sunday to get the testing done as soon as possible and we greatly appreciate the patience of our customers as this work is completed.”

According to Corix, workers were performing routine maintenance on the distribution system and partially lost water pressure.

“To ensure the safety of all our customers and in the interest of caution we issued the Boil Water Notice for the area,” the spokeswoman said.

Corix has notified the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection, which confirmed and approved the boil water notice.

